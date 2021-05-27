Cancel
Religion

Surprising Olam Haba Members

By Rabbi Haim Jachter
 14 days ago

The Gemara (Ta’anit 22a) relates a remarkable episode:. Rabi Beroka Hoza’ah used to frequent the market at Bei Lapat, where Eliyahu HaNavi often appeared to him. Once he asked [Elijah], “Is there anyone in this market who is a ‘Ben Olam Haba’?” He replied, “No.” Meanwhile, Eliyahu caught sight of a man wearing black shoes (which was not the Jewish manner of dress; see Bava Kama 59b and Tosafot ad. loc. s.v. Havah) and who had no thread of blue on the corners of his garment (i.e., he was not wearing tzitzit). Eliyahu exclaimed this man is a “Ben Olam Haba,” who has a share in the world to come. Rabi Beroka ran after him and asked him, “What is your occupation?” The man replied: “Go away and come back tomorrow.” The next day he asked him again, “What is your occupation?” And he replied: “I am a warden, and I keep the men and women separate, and I place my bed between them so that they may not come to sin; when I see a Jewish girl upon whom the nochrim cast their eyes, I risk my life and save her. Once there was amongst us a betrothed girl upon whom the nochrim cast their eyes. I, therefore, took red wine and put them in her skirt, and I told them that she was teme’ah.” [Rabi Beroka further] asked the man, “Why have you no fringes, and why do you wear black shoes?” He replied: “That the nochrim amongst whom I move may not know that I am a Jew, so that when a harsh decree is made [against Jews] I inform the rabbis and they pray [to God] and the decree is annulled.” He further asked him, “When I asked you, ‘What is your occupation,’ why did you say to me, ‘Go away now and come back tomorrow?’” He answered, “They had just issued a harsh decree, and I said I would first go and acquaint the rabbis of it so that they might pray to God.”

