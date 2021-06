On Saturday, the Martha’s Vineyard marathon and half-marathon was held. The race was sponsored by Cape Cod 5 Bank. COVID safety regulations were enforced, such as staggered starts to the race. The race was a USA Track & Field sanctioned event, with a maximum of 50 entrants. A smaller field was allowed for this race, because the state had allowed races only recently, and the finish was at Waban Park in Oak Bluffs.