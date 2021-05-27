Cancel
Our Adoptable Pet of the Week – PEPPER – Is Nothing to Sneeze At

By Bobby G., Liberty
My 1053 WJLT
My 1053 WJLT
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This is PEPPER, our Pet of the Week from It Takes a Village - and she ain't nothing to sneeze at. This sweet girl is looking for a forever home. PEPPER is a 10-month-old female pit. I know it's taboo to discuss a lady's weight in public, but we gotta at least mention the fact that PEPPER currently weighs about 60 pounds, and still has a little more growing to do. PEPPER does great in the car; she keeps her kennel perfectly clean and tidy, and she does great on a leash. She knows a ‘kennel' command, but she's still working on 'sit.' She has a hard time sitting still because she just gets so excited when she sees people. In fact, our friends at ITV have nicknamed PEPPER as the Butt Wiggle Master." They say She never stops moving that booty. Haha! Every step she takes she has the wiggles going on. Pepper is available for meet and greets with other dogs and humans of course! Adoption applications are at ITVrescue.org.

my1053wjlt.com
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

