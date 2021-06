As of June 15st the Drought Monitor reports no changes from last week with only abnormally dry conditions in small patches in NE and SE Kansas. However, this hot spell will start to deplete soil moisture rapidly when combined with the winds. Not great for summer crops but exactly what producers need as wheat harvest is starting. The six to ten-day outlook (June 23 to 27) indicates well above normal temperatures and normal precipitation for our area. The eight to fourteen day outlook (June 25 to July 1) indicates above normal temperatures and normal to slightly above normal precipitation. The beginning of this week promises relief for the extreme heat at least for a few days and the opportunity for some thunderstorms. Today, how do crop plants cope with heat.