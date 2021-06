King’s Daughters Medical Center Ambulance Service reported a total of 64 calls Friday through Monday. There were 14 transfers, with two in the city, six to Jackson, three to McComb, one to Hattiesburg and one to Monticello. There were 50 emergency runs, 42 medical with 24 in the city and 18 in the county, 6 trauma calls with 4 in the city and 2 in the county, and 2 motor vehicle accidents in the county.