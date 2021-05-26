Monkey Business Lands El Paso Zoo Trespasser New Job

We have an update on the woman who was filmed jumping into the monkey enclosure at the El Paso Zoo and it looks like her stunt cost her her job. Over the weekend, a woman was filmed at the El Paso Zoo hopping over the enclosure's fence to wade into the exhibit's moat to get closer to the spider monkeys. The woman then proceeds to sit on a rock under the waterfall in the exhibit and feeds the monkeys something. Fitfam stated the woman was feeding Hot Cheetos to the spider monkeys.