Ten Times Happier exclusive extract: Resetting after tough times

To celebrate the release of Ten Times Happier, we've got an exclusive extract from the book to share with readers... One of the most important parts of my job is teaching a client how to recover after tough times. We all know that life sometimes delivers the unexpected and no matter how ‘balanced’ we are, we can suddenly feel as if we have been flung off a horse at a rodeo! This chapter is about learning how to get back up, reset and move forward when the proverbial hits the fan. At the time of writing, it’s exactly a year since Covid-19 swept the globe. I think most of us would agree that this has been a hellish time. We have regularly been engulfed with worrying headlines and, for many, experiences of illness, death, loss, uncertainty and hardship. Daily life has delivered a darker new reality. For many people, it has been the hardest of times. It has been a traumatic time. And for me this is a crucial point. Tough times often come with some degree of trauma that may get minimised or ignored. In this chapter I will explore tough times through the lens of trauma, no matter how big or small the event. True recovery can begin only when we allow ourselves to deal with what’s happened. Focusing on trauma does just that; it allows space to deal with the event. While this chapter is motivated by the impact of a pandemic, that is not the central focus. The chapter is relevant for all areas of life. It is a roadmap for getting you back on track when you feel as if everything has gone wrong. Admittedly, working though trauma isn’t easy; it takes effort and will feel challenging at times. And no, nothing worthwhile is ever easy, but the benefits are indisputable. I promise that, step by step, you will start to feel better. In the following pages, we will explore in more detail why we struggle or get ‘stuck’ in tough times, how to move forward, the benefits for your life and what’s needed of you. How we recover during times of adversity is ultimately determined by how we respond. The event is just the trigger. Everything else is linked to how our internal processes deal with what’s going on.