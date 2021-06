The Albemarle County School Board approved the appointment of three elementary school principals during their meeting last evening. The new school leaders are C’ta DeLaurier, who will be the principal of Virginia L. Murray Elementary School; Maureen Jensen, who will become Stony Point’s principal; and Angela Stokes, who will be Stone-Robinson’s next principal. All three will succeed incumbents who announced in April that they would be leaving their positions on June 30.