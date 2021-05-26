Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Rachel Bilson Apologizes for Past Bad Behavior on ‘The O.C.’

By Jacklyn Krol
Posted by 
107.3 PopCrush
107.3 PopCrush
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rachel Bilson apologized to her former The O.C. co-star and director Tate Donovan for her apparent past bad behavior. On Tuesday (May 25), Bilson and her Welcome to The O.C., B---hes podcast co-host Melinda Clarke caught up with Donovan. While chatting, Bilson admitted she may have been a little... difficult to deal with during her time on the hit 2000s show.

1073popcrush.com
107.3 PopCrush

107.3 PopCrush

Lawton, OK
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

107.3 PopCrush plays the best, hottest music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1073popcrush.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Bilson
Person
Tate Donovan
Person
Melinda Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O C Co Star#Kids#Behavior#Hype Everyone#Scripts#Bilson Apologizes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosdigitalspy.com

The OC's Rachel Bilson addresses potential reboot

The OC actress Rachel Bilson has spoken out about the idea of a reboot for the teen drama, revealing that she would "be more than willing" to revisit the show. Speaking on IMDb's Movies That Changed My Life podcast, Bilson, who played socialite Summer Roberts, and her former The OC co-star Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper, chatted to host Ian de Borja about their own brand new podcast, Welcome to The OC, Bitches.
CelebritiesUS Magazine

Rachel Bilson and Tate Donovan Get Candid About His Comments About ‘The O.C.’ Cast Being ‘A–holes’

Summer Roberts and Jimmy Cooper’s reunion was filled with laughs — but Rachel Bilson wasn’t afraid to bring up Tate Donovan’s past comments about the cast of The O.C. “You went on to direct us on The O.C. … and I know some of us kids were little a–holes,” Bilson, 39, said on the Tuesday, May 25, episode of the “Welcome to the OC Bitches” podcast, which she cohosts with Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper. “And I hope I wasn’t as bad as it’s come off. I hope I wasn’t — because I really, you know, you get influenced, I’d say, by your surroundings.”
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

How Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke ended up doing a podcast on The O.C. together

Bilson says she was recruited by Kast Media a year ago to do Welcome To The O.C., Bitches, and so she recruited Clarke to join her. "Hopefully, we’re entertaining enough," says Bilson. "For me, I’m basically watching the show for the first time because even if I saw every episode, I don’t remember them at all. I don’t remember storylines. It was a discovery for me." Bilson and Clarke note that there were a lot of scenes that wasn't there for. "When we started, in all honesty, we didn’t know exactly what the format was going to be, even if it’s called a rewatch podcast," says Clarke. As for recruiting O.C. alums, Bilson says she and creator Josh Schwartz are close, so he was easy to book for the first episode. "A lot of it was just sending a text to Kelly Rowan (Kirsten Cohen) or Peter Gallagher (Sandy Cohen) that says 'Hey, let’s chat,' or if we don’t have their phone numbers, we’ve DM’ed them," adds Clarke. "If we really don’t have any contact, we’ve gone through their representatives. We’re talking to writers, too, like Debra J. Fisher who was a staff writer for us at the time and now she’s showrunning Ginny & Georgia. She was a great guest. It was so lovely to reminisce with her, learn about her process, and see what she takes away from The O.C. ’til today as a successful showrunner. One of our editors and directors, Norman Buckley, he was so excited and he said he’s got a lot to share. It’s fun for us to reconnect with everyone. We are true fans, and ultimately that’s what’s being communicated to the listeners." ALSO: Bilson would love to interview Mischa Barton for their podcast.
TV & VideosIn Style

Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke Opened Up About Mischa Barton’s Exit on The O.C.

My childhood was highly influenced by pop culture — partly because of an underlying passion for television and movies (that has obviously sustained and informed my career choices), but also … boredom? A fun Saturday in Hood River, Ore., consisted of a walk to the local Safeway to buy and subsequently eat a pint of Ben & Jerry's in the "food court" (read: three tables and a Starbucks). The closest mall was 60 miles away, the local movie theater never seemed to get the movies I actually wanted to see, and most of the shops in town were closed by 5 p.m.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Rachel Bilson 'willing' to take part in The O.C. reboot

Rachel Bilson would be "more than willing" to take part in a reboot of 'The O.C.'. The 39-year-old actress - who starred in the TV show as Summer Roberts alongside the likes of Mischa Barton (Marissa Cooper), Adam Brody (Seth Cohen) and Ben McKenzie (Ryan Atwood) - would love to see the programme return one day as she has such "fond memories" of it.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Rachel Bilson says Mischa Barton's allegations of why Marissa was written off The O.C. are "completely false"

The O.C.’s been off-air for over a decade now, but the nostalgia for the amazingly chaotic teen drama is still strong. Mischa Barton recently did an interview with E! about the reason why Marissa was tragically killed off at the end of the third season. She claimed that the conversations about her leaving the show came “pretty early on,” and she tied Marissa’s death to co-star Rachel Bilson being added “in last minute after the first season” as a series regular. According to Barton, Bilson joining as a core cast member meant showrunner Josh Schwartz and the producers had to “even out everybody’s pay.” She also alleged that she was bullied by men on-set, though she never clarified if that was by Schwartz or her male co-stars.
TV SeriesPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

‘Friends’ Cast Reveals the One Thing They Disliked About the Show

Friends: The Reunion is generally a very light affair. For 100 minutes, the six core cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — wander the reconstructed sets from the series, read scripts from classic episodes, and answer questions about the show from fans and host James Corden. Personal problems, contracts disputes, the entire Joey spinoff series; they’re all left totally unmentioned.
CelebritiesPosted by
107.3 PopCrush

Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody in Court

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Brad Pitt winning joint custody, Miguel opening up about mental health and more, below. Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody in Court. A...