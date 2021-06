GRANDVIEW – R7 Reclaimed in Grandview will hold its fifth annual Farm Life Festival on Saturday, June 19. “It’s kind of mind-blowing,” Tenneil Register, a founder, said. “When (my husband, Jesse Register and I) put together the first one, we just thought it was a cool idea. I never really thought about the future of it, and now we have so many customers that have been to every one of them, and it’s become a tradition for them.”