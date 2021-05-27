Cancel
Video Games

Resident Evil Village Ships Over 4 Million Units Globally

By Christian Pepito
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame company CAPCOM has officially confirmed the number of units of Resident Evil Village shipped worldwide in a new post. The official CAPCOM Dev 1 Twitter account has recently posted about the number of units that RE Village has shipped recently worldwide. This new information directly came from a press release from the company. It was revealed that the game has launched over 4 million units globally since its launch, which is a big milestone. Compared to its predecessor RE7, RE Village is 5 million units behind. Combining all shipments since the original, it is now more than 100 million units.

