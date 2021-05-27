New framework to enhance national climate action and achieve global goals

This story is published as part of Teen Vogue’s 2021 Economic Security Project fellowship. As her five-year-old poodle-sheepdog mix, Lira, pops in and out of the Zoom frame, Rhiana Gunn-Wright tells Teen Vogue what it’s been like to see the Green New Deal evolve. She is one of the primary authors of the sweeping policy proposal, which she started working on in the fall of 2018. “I had no idea it was going to turn into what it did. And it’s always amazing to hear folks — especially folks in Gen Z — talk about it giving them hope,” says Gunn-Wright, climate policy director at the Roosevelt Institute. “It just means so much.”