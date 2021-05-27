Oura Ring review: What to know

Marketers often feel like second-class citizens in their companies because people think new products and services come first and marketing comes afterward. Maybe you've heard something like this from colleagues or friends: Assuming that people know what they want and need for a product is a mistake, because they simply don't—just like nobody knew that we needed an iPhone before the first iPhone was launched. Just like nobody knew they wanted Alexa until Alexa was born, or Ring Doorbells until it was launched, or PowerPoint until Microsoft came up with it, etc.