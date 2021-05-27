Pelicans Season in Review | 2020-21

The New Orleans Pelicans announce Steven Adams will sit out of Monday’s matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies due to a lingering toe injury. Tonight’s matchup is the third consecutive game Adams will miss because of the injury, last playing in a 108-103 win against the Golden State Warriors on May 4. He played 23 minutes, scoring one point, eight rebounds and two assists. In his first season with the Pelicans, Adams has averaged 28 minutes, eight points, nine rebounds and two assists per game, starting in 58 games.