Pelicans Season in Review | 2020-21
Recapping New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams' 2020-21 NBA Season. Experience Eight seasons (one with Pelicans) Current Oklahoma City head coach Mark Daigneault joined the Thunder organization one season after Adams, giving him an up-close view of the center’s contributions to a team that reached the playoffs six out of his seven years there. The 6-foot-11 New Zealand native didn’t put up gaudy scoring numbers, but OKC coaches always appreciated Adams for the underrated, intangible ways he generated victories.www.nba.com