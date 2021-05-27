Plymouth Pool swim passes now available for 2021
Following updated guidance on capacity restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Plymouth Pool will be open to full capacity for the 2021 swim season. Season swim passes are now on sale online at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/swim and in person at the Midland Parks and Recreation office (4811 N. Saginaw Road, open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday), and will be available at the pool starting the first day it opens on Saturday, June 12.www.ourmidland.com