Midland, MI

Plymouth Pool swim passes now available for 2021

By Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing updated guidance on capacity restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Plymouth Pool will be open to full capacity for the 2021 swim season. Season swim passes are now on sale online at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/swim and in person at the Midland Parks and Recreation office (4811 N. Saginaw Road, open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday), and will be available at the pool starting the first day it opens on Saturday, June 12.

