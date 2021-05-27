How to make and sell an NFT

Tricomi Giovangabriele, associate partner at Portaltech Reply, spoke to Information Age about how digital technologies are enabling the evolution of the mobility sector. The demands of consumers in many sectors have changed drastically over the past year, with transactions now being commonly completed online, while at home or out and about, as opposed to in store. This is no different in the mobility sector, a space that’s started exploring driverless vehicles, among other smart developments. Using data, brands are now able to put together unique, unified customer profiles in order to provide a more personalised service with more options. This encompasses steps on the customer journey, including leasing, insuring and vehicle registration, and in turn eradicates paperwork.