How to make and sell an NFT

A basic feature of every RPG out there, is to be able to buy and sell items to vendors, and Biomutant of course keeps this trend ongoing. The game’s currency equivalent to money is Green, as you simply gather green leaves that act as your trade currency, so buy having the Green required you can buy weapon parts, consumables, clothes and a whole lot more. Selling these exact same things will obviously earn you some Green in return, so what we have here is the basic buy and sell system we all love or hate. That said, how do you actually find places where you can trade items like this? Take a look below to see exactly how.