4-H groups partners with R.I.S.E. Advocacy, Inc. to provide teddy bears for local kids

By Sarah Wright swright@medianewsgroup.com
Morning Sun
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past several months, 4-H members have worked diligently on a project to create teddy bears that will be donated to children in R.I.S.E. Advocacy’s shelter. R.I.S.E. Advocacy, Inc. (formerly Women’s Aid Service) provides free support services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Clare, Gratiot, and Isabella Counties. These services include a number of outreach and residential services including: counseling, legal advocacy, housing assistance, safety planning, sexual assault response, and emergency shelter.

www.themorningsun.com
