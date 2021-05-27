Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

China’s Pork Prices Fall as Consumers Tuck Into Poultry, Other Meats

By Shao Haipeng
yicaiglobal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Yicai Global) May 27 -- Pork prices in China have been falling since the Spring Festival in February, partly because production capacity has risen, but also because consumers are increasingly eating more poultry, beef and mutton instead, a trend that is expected to continue, according to industry experts. There has...

www.yicaiglobal.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meats#Calories#Meat Consumption#Eating Meat#White Meat#Consumer Prices#African#Asf#Bric Agriculture Group#Haitong Securities#Pork Consumption#Domestic Pork Prices#Annual Pork Demand#Poultry Consumption#Global Poultry Farming#Global Prices#Beef#Imports#Feed Demand#Chickens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Country
China
Related
Businesshot96.com

China factory growth picks up in May but inflation pressures build -Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace this year in May as domestic and export demand picked up, though sharp rises in raw material prices and strains in supply chains crimped some companies’ production, a business survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index...
Economyinvesting.com

Chinese Factory Activity Expands Faster in May, but Price Pressures Remain

Investing.com – China’s May factory activity grew at the fastest pace in 2021 so far, driven by increasing demand from both domestic and global markets. However, some companies are struggling with the higher prices of raw materials and supply chain disruptions. Data released earlier in the day said that the...
Agriculturefeednavigator.com

Commodity price hikes behind higher cost of cattle feeding

Agri-commodity prices in April were pushed to levels not seen since 2011 to 2013, noted Rabobank in its beef quarterly. It says the knock-on effect of that trend are heightened concerns about the cost of feed. Rabobank forecasts wheat, corn and soy prices will remain high: a challenge for US...
Economymorningstar.com

China Private Manufacturing Gauge Rose in May

A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity rose to its highest level so far this year, in contrast with the official gauge, which pointed to a slip in activity on weaker overseas demand. The Caixin China purchasing managers index, which tracks more of the nation's small private manufacturers, rose to...
Energy Industryspglobal.com

China likely to cut key oil product exports in 2021 by slashing quotas

Second batch of quota likely less than 10 mil mt for key products. Exporting companies prefer to save quotas amid better margins at home. China is likely to cap its key oil product exports -- gasoline, gasoil and jet fuel -- in 2021 by slashing quota allocation in an effort to meet carbon emission peak target, several Beijing-based sources with knowledge of the matter said on June 1.
AgricultureFremont Tribune

Webinar to cover U.S. meat exports, livestock markets

The growing role of exports in livestock markets will be the focus of a Nebraska Extension webinar that will start at noon on Thursday, June 3. Exports account for a significant share of U.S. pork and beef production, especially for certain cuts, adding value to every animal produced. The U.S....
Industrymining.com

Iron ore price back above $200 on hopes of output curb easing in China

Iron ore price jumped on Tuesday, boosted by reports that steel hub Tangshan plans to ease requirements for production cuts at its mills. The Tangshan government held a symposium on Monday, mulling to lower output curtailment ratio for some mills that had finished ultra-low emission upgrades, according to state-backed Securities Times, citing media reports.
Agriculturetalkbusiness.net

Meat prices rise to record levels

Consumers will pay near-record prices for many of the meats they grill this summer. Derrell Peel, livestock marketing specialist at Oklahoma State University, said meat protein prices are “red hot” as the economy continues to open and restaurant demand returns. “Meat markets of all types are enjoying strong demand. In...
ChinaPublic Radio International PRI

China’s new population rule may fall short

China's ruling Communist Party is now allowing couples to have three children, up from two. Monday’s announcement caused a huge reaction in China. But as The World's Rebecca Kanthor reports from Shanghai, it’s not the reaction you'd expect.
EconomyMidland Daily News

China's manufacturing holds steady, rebound leveling off

BEIJING (AP) — China’s manufacturing held steady in May, a survey showed Monday, adding to signs a post-pandemic rebound is leveling off. A monthly purchasing managers’ index issued by an industry group and the national statistics agency stood at 51 on a 50-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing. That was little-changed from April’s 51.1.
Agriculturebeef2live.com

First-Half Meat and Dairy Exports Year-Over-Year Higher

First-Half Meat and Dairy Exports Year-Over-Year Higher. Latest available U.S. trade data shows first-half exports of animal products year-overyear higher across the board. An increase in global demand and a decline in the U.S. dollar likely contributed to favorable conditions for exports. The value of the U.S. dollar has fallen...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

Russian wheat export prices down with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, May 31 (Reuters) - Russian export prices for the summer's new wheat crop fell last week after a decline in global benchmarks in Chicago and Paris, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Prices for new-crop Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports and for supply in the second half of July were at $256 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, down $4 from the previous week, IKAR said. Sovecon, another consultancy, said that barley fell by $3 to $245 a tonne. <0#GRAIN-RU> IKAR and Sovecon forecast Russia's 2021 wheat crop at 79.5 million tonnes and 80.9 million tonnes respectively. Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, started setting the size of its formula-based grain export taxes last week. The wheat export tax is set at $28.10 per tonne for June 2-8, significantly lower than the current tax. Sovecon expects this to support Russia's wheat exports in June. Russia's spring wheat crop will need rains in many regions in coming weeks after recent dry weather, Sovecon added. Following is a summary of other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd 14,325 roubles/t -225 rbls class wheat, ($195) European part of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 53,100 rbls/t +75 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic 118,350 rbls/t +3,325 rbls sunflower oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,470/t -$50 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,450/t -$75 oil (IKAR) - Soybeans 52,400 rbls/t +1,500 rbls (Sovecon) - white sugar, $605.8/t -$4 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 73.4530 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova Writing by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
Businessinvesting.com

China’s Factory Outlook Steadies as Recovery Passes Its Peak

(Bloomberg) -- A gauge of China’s manufacturing industry steadied in May, suggesting the economy’s recovery momentum might have peaked. The services and construction sectors strengthened. The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index slowed slightly to 51 in May from 51.1 in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday,...
Economymining.com

Chinese factory data disappoints amid rising metal prices

A reading of official Chinese purchasing managers’ indexes (PMIs) for May shows that despite activity nudging up from 53.8 to 54.2, supply shortages are pushing up prices even as final demand for manufactured goods appears to be levelling off, according to a research note by London-based Capital Economics. Contrary to...