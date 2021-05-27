Dumfries & Galloway to host Scotland’s first rural 5G connectivity hub
The Crichton, a business and academic campus in Dumfries, is to host Scotland’s first rural 5G connectivity hub. The hub will bring together technological expertise, academic research and local businesses to accelerate the potential of 5G to transform communities and economies throughout the south of Scotland. The S5GConnect Dumfries hub will also have a dedicated 5G network with advanced capabilities, including a testbed that will enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to test products, services and systems.www.computerweekly.com