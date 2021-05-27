Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Dumfries & Galloway to host Scotland’s first rural 5G connectivity hub

By Joe O’Halloran,
Computer Weekly
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Crichton, a business and academic campus in Dumfries, is to host Scotland’s first rural 5G connectivity hub. The hub will bring together technological expertise, academic research and local businesses to accelerate the potential of 5G to transform communities and economies throughout the south of Scotland. The S5GConnect Dumfries hub will also have a dedicated 5G network with advanced capabilities, including a testbed that will enable small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to test products, services and systems.

www.computerweekly.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Coffey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Economy#Technology Innovation#Digital Innovation#Business Innovation#Enterprise Solutions#Dumfries Galloway#Scottish#The Scotland 5g Centre#S5gconnect#Scotland Enterprise#The Crichton Trust#Dundee#5g Innovation Hubs#5g Connectivity#5g Technology#Digital Connectivity#Hub#Southern Scotland#Fast Connectivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
World
Country
Scotland
Related
Lifestyleairwaysmag.com

Loganair Boosts Wales-Scotland Connectivity

MIAMI – British regional carrier Loganair (LM) announced a new service that will increase connectivity between Scotland and Wales, UK. The airline is introducing non-stop services between Edinburgh (EDI) and Cardiff (CWL) starting on August 2, with a five-times-weekly frequency. LM is using its Embraer ERJ145s for the operation. News...
Energy Industryrivieramm.com

Offshore wind hub planned at Scotland’s Port of Leith

Forth Ports has unveiled proposals for the creation of Scotland’s largest renewable energy hub on a 175 acre site at the Port of Leith. The £40M (US$57M) private investment will see the creation of a bespoke, riverside marine berth capable of accommodating the world’s largest offshore wind installation vessels. The...
LifestyleBBC

Post-lockdown visitors urged to respect Dumfries and Galloway

Thousands of signs are to be put up across Dumfries and Galloway urging visitors to respect the region. It comes ahead of an expected surge in post-lockdown tourism which has provoked concerns about dirty camping, littering and overnight parking. The signs will be deployed at towns, villages, beaches and beauty...
EconomyFortune

Breathing life back into Scotland’s rural villages and countryside

Scotland feeds the feeling of home away from home. A visit there is what you expect but weren’t actually expecting. Those single-lane dirt tracks and ancient bridges lead to surprises. At any given moment, a herd of deer might cross the road in haste, or Highland cattle may decide to take naps in the middle of it. Either way, you’re in awe. In quieter areas, locals stock honesty boxes with homemade cakes and hot teas for passersby in need of a break. These treasures are everywhere.
WorldVoice of America

Nicola Sturgeon Sworn in Again as Scotland's First Minister

Nicola Sturgeon took the oath of office Wednesday to return as Scotland's first minister following an election earlier this month that saw her Scottish National Party (SNP) win a resounding election victory, allowing her to push ahead with plans for a second independence referendum. The SNP won 64 seats in...
AstronomyBBC

First woman appointed Scotland's Astronomer Royal

An astrophysicist from Edinburgh University is the first woman to be named Astronomer Royal for Scotland. Prof Catherine Heymans was recommended to the Queen for the role by an international panel, convened by the Royal Society of Edinburgh. Prof Heymans said she wanted to use the almost 200-year-old title to...
Energy Industryenergy-storage.news

Scotland’s first transmission network-connected large-scale battery system under development

UK-headquartered battery storage asset owner and operator Zenobe Energy is developing Scotland’s first transmission-connected battery storage project, it has announced. The 50MW project in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire will help ease grid constraints, stabilise the system and enable greater renewable energy growth. By managing constraints on the system, 640GWh more renewable generation will be able to travel from north to south over the next 15 years thanks to the site.
Small BusinessSilicon Republic

Eir launches 5G broadband for Irish homes and businesses

The telecoms company is rolling out 5G broadband with a ‘no limits’ data plan of €44.99 a month on a 12-month contract. Remote working and pandemic restrictions have put conversations around Ireland’s connectivity issues back in the spotlight in the past year. Now, telecoms company Eir is rolling out a...
WorldTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon pauses Scotland lockdown easing for millions

More than half of Scots, including nearly all in the Central Belt, are to remain in Level 2 "limbo" instead of taking the next step out of Covid lockdown next week, Nicola Sturgeon has disclosed as she delayed her timetable for ending restrictions. The First Minister said 13 local authority...
Technologyfraserburghherald.co.uk

Full fibre broadband to reach more homes in Aberdeenshire

Openreach has outlined plans to upgrade 20 exchange areas in Aberdeenshire, with Rosehearty and Inverallochy among the areas to benefit. The announcement expands on Openreach’s existing nationwide build plans, which already include Fraserburgh, Peterhead and other main towns in the North-east. The plans also include an extension to the company’s...
Worldmixmag.net

​Scotland’s first socially distanced festival hailed a ‘success’

Just a stone’s throw away from Inverness, Scotland, a 250 person festival named ‘Capers In Cannich’ was held over the Bank Holiday weekend as the country’s first socially distanced festival. The intimate event went ahead across a nine-acre field in the Highlands with a range of live bands and artists,...
Worldledburyreporter.co.uk

Who is in which tier under Scotland’s latest restrictions review?

Nicola Sturgeon announced a number of changes to the coronavirus tier system of restrictions. This explains who is under which level, what that means and what the reaction has been so far. – Level 0. Who is in this tier: Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles – and a number of...
Public HealthBBC

Covid: Scotland 'at the start' of a third wave

Scotland is at the beginning of a third wave of Covid, according to the country's national clinical director. Prof Jason Leitch said more cases were inevitable as society gradually opens up after lockdown. On Monday a scientific advisor to the UK government warned there were signs the UK was in...
TechnologyBBC

East of England broadband boost for 1 million planned

A new broadband infrastructure firm is aiming to connect one million homes and businesses in the east of England to gigabit broadband by 2025. Upp said it planned to invest £1 billion in the new fibre-to-the-home network, which will be built in "underserved" regions. It estimated that 600 new jobs...
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Prehistoric animal carvings found for first time in Scotland

Prehistoric carvings of animals have been discovered for the first time in Scotland. Thought to be up to 5,000 years old, dating to the Neolithic or Early Bronze Age, they depict two male red deer with fully grown antlers, while other carvings are suggestive of younger deer, said Historic Environment Scotland (HES).
Politicsunherd.com

Where are Scotland’s heroes?

To be British and live in a foreign land means never having to do much explaining about where you come from. Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, the Queen (HRH Elizabeth II), the Queen (the TV show), Queen (the band), The Beatles, Shakespeare, Winston Churchill, Manchester United… the list of instantly recognisable symbols is long.