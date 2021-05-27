Dumfries & Galloway to host Scotland’s first rural 5G connectivity hub

Scotland feeds the feeling of home away from home. A visit there is what you expect but weren’t actually expecting. Those single-lane dirt tracks and ancient bridges lead to surprises. At any given moment, a herd of deer might cross the road in haste, or Highland cattle may decide to take naps in the middle of it. Either way, you’re in awe. In quieter areas, locals stock honesty boxes with homemade cakes and hot teas for passersby in need of a break. These treasures are everywhere.