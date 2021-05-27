Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

New research may explain why some people derive more benefits from exercise than others

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

BOSTON - Although everyone can benefit from exercise, the mechanistic links between physical fitness and overall health are not fully understood, nor are the reasons why the same exercise can have different effects in different people. Now a study published in Nature Metabolism led by investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) provides insights related to these unanswered questions. The results could be helpful for determining the specific types of exercise most likely to benefit a particular individual and for identifying new therapeutic targets for diseases related to metabolism.

www.eurekalert.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sujoy Ghosh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiorespiratory Fitness#Health Benefits#Health Research#Clinical Research#Physical Health#Md#Bidmc#Harvard Medical School#Queen S University#Boston Red Sox#Beth Israel Lahey Health#Nih#Potential Interventions#Nature Metabolism#Individual Responses#Baseline Levels#Physical Fitness#Prior Studies#Baseline Vo2max#Muscle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
Related
WorkoutsNews-Medical.net

Study explains why the same exercise have different effects in different people

Although everyone can benefit from exercise, the mechanistic links between physical fitness and overall health are not fully understood, nor are the reasons why the same exercise can have different effects in different people. Now a study published in Nature Metabolism led by investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) provides insights related to these unanswered questions. The results could be helpful for determining the specific types of exercise most likely to benefit a particular individual and for identifying new therapeutic targets for diseases related to metabolism.
HealthCumberland Times-News

New research shows benefits of postbiotics

Dear Doctor: I know what probiotics are, and I’ve heard of prebiotics. Now there’s supposed to be something called postbiotics? What are they, and why do they matter? Sometimes it seems like this whole microbiome thing is a scam. DEAR READER: We hear and understand your skepticism. The discussion about...
HealthEurekAlert

Why do some people get sick while others feel fine?

The answer is something infectious disease experts are working to uncover. As COVID-19 revealed, the same pathogen can have widely varying outcomes in different people. Laura-Isobel McCall, an assistant professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry in the University of Oklahoma's College of Arts and Sciences, was selected as one of the 2021 Burroughs Wellcome Fund Investigators in the Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease. This highly competitive award provides $500,000 over a period of five years to facilitate multidisciplinary approaches to the study of human infectious diseases.
Fitnessriverbender.com

The Benefits of Exercising Mindfulness

Mindfulness is being aware of your own thoughts and feelings. According to Dr. Janet Taylor, Community Psychiatrist for Centerstone, “Mindfulness goes beyond simply recognizing what is happening in your mind – it also involves being able to accept those thoughts and feelings.”. One of the best ways to exercise mindfulness...
New York City, NYPosted by
HealthDay

Study Pinpoints Cancer Patients at Highest Risk From COVID

MONDAY, June 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Hospitalized patients with active cancer are more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who've survived cancer and patients who've never had cancer, a new study shows. Researchers analyzed the records of nearly 4,200 patients hospitalized at NYU Langone Medical Center in New...
ScienceOverton County News

Study finds genetic clues to COVID-19 disparities

Researchers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and colleagues have identified genetic factors that increase the risk for developing pneumonia and its severe, life-threatening consequences. Their findings, published in American Journal of Human Genetics, may aid efforts to identify patients with COVID-19 at greatest risk for pneumonia, and enable earlier interventions...
Healthlabroots.com

Does Lactate Explain Why Exercise Can Relieve Depression?

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders and a frequent cause of disability around the world, impacting an estimated 264 million people. Many different drugs have been developed to treat depression over the years, with varying degrees of success depending on the patient. Some clinicians and researchers have found that there are some natural remedies that can help relieve depression in some people too, like spending more time in nature or getting more physical activity.
Diseases & Treatmentswfmynews2.com

Keeping an active lifestyle promotes healthy brain cells

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer's Association, 11.3% of people age 65 and older have Alzheimer's disease, a degenerative condition that impacts memory and thinking skills. In 2021, Alzheimer's and other dementias will cost our nation $355 billion. And these numbers are expected to increase...
HealthChiropractic Economics

Vitamin D and falls prevention for senior patients; dosage, calcium

Vitamin D and falls prevention research has shown that senior patients with lower vitamin D levels have poorer functional mobility and cognitive function. Vitamin D is known for providing certain health benefits, including promoting calcium absorption (which supports bone health and proper muscle function), reduced inflammation, and glucose metabolism according to the Office of Dietary Supplements (ODS). However, there is one additional benefit that is less talked about — vitamin D and falls prevention for elderly and senior patients.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Fewer Than 1 in 10 American Adults Get Enough Dietary Fiber

TUESDAY, June 8, 2021 (HealthDay News) – If you're like most American adults, it might be time to reach for a piece of fruit, a plate of vegetables or a bowl of whole grains. Only 7% of adults get enough fiber, a type of carbohydrate that passes through the body...
Public Healthsouthernillinoisnow.com

Why experts say COVID-19 contact tracing may be more valuable than ever

(NEW YORK) — Many states are rolling back restrictions and masking guidance now that just over half of American adults are vaccinated against COVID-19. But public health experts say this summer could be a crucial moment for contact tracing — the process of identifying those exposed to communicable infectious disease.
Sciencecannabisnewsworld.com

Mice study suggests this synthetic cannabinoid can reduce essential tremor

Researchers from the University of Copenhagen have found that injecting mice with a specific synthetic cannabinoid activates the support cells of their spinals cord and brains, thereby helping to reduce essential tremor (ET). “We discovered that an injection with the cannabinoid WIN55,212-2 into the spinal cord turns on the astrocytes in the spinal cord and prompts them to release the substance adenosine, which subsequently reduces nerve activity and, thus, the undesired shaking,” explains Jean-François Perrier, study leader and an associate professor with the university’s Department of Neuroscience. Previous research into medical cannabis has focused on the nerve cells, the so-called neurons, according to the university statement. Can the body’s endocannabinoids fight intestinal infections? This research suggests they can How does cannabis impact mental health? Are fish the key to faster medical cannabis tests? Although the most recent investigation focused on disease ET, “the cannabinoid might also have a beneficial effect on sclerosis and spinal cord injuries, for example, which also cause involuntary shaking,” Perrier suggests. The spinal cord is responsible for most movements, both voluntary and spontaneous. Essential tremor is a neurological disorder that can affect almost any part of the body, although most often the hands, resulting in involuntary and rhythmic shaking, according to the Mayo Clinic . While not usually a dangerous condition, it most commonly occurs in people aged 40 and older, “typically worsens over time and can be severe in some people.” ET-related involuntary shaking, Perrier notes, “can be extremely inhibitory and seriously reduce the patient’s quality of life.” In a paper , Dr. Adrian Handforth of the VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System writes “we have confirmed with personal observation worsening of tremor in a patient without marijuana compared to when he was using it. More recently, we observed a patient who had virtual elimination…
Mental HealthScience Daily

Women's mental health has higher association with dietary factors

Women's mental health likely has a higher association with dietary factors than men's, according to new research from Binghamton University, State University of New York. Lina Begdache, assistant professor of health and wellness studies at Binghamton University, had previously published research on diet and mood that suggests that a high-quality diet improves mental health. She wanted to test whether customization of diet improves mood among men and women ages 30 or older.
Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Gluten Intake Not Tied to Cognition in Women Without Celiac Disease

HealthDay News — Long-term gluten intake is not associated with cognitive scores in middle-aged women without celiac disease, according to a study published online May 21 in JAMA Network Open. Yiqing Wang, Ph.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined whether gluten intake is associated with cognitive function...