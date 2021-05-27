Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

The TikTok Makeup Trend You Should Try For A 'Glass Skin' Dewy Look

By Ashley Moor
Posted by 
The List
The List
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TikTok is back at it again. This time around, the popular social media platform is only affirming what the rest of the beauty-obsessed world already knew — that dewy skin is in. Dewy skin is also known as "glass skin," due to the glowy, glass-like appearance of the skin. Similar to other recent beauty trends, glass skin hails from South Korea, according to IPSY. "Glass skin is when your skin has that ultimate luminous translucent radiant glow; it's beautiful and healthy," makeup artist and aesthetician Desireé Delia told IPSY.

www.thelist.com
The List

The List

55K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Skin#Beautiful Skin#Perfect Skin#Beauty Products#Skincare Products#Ipsy#Cleanse#Dewy Skin#Makeup Artist#Dead Skin Cells#Trend#Brow Gel#Moisturizer#Liquid Highlighter#Mask#Facial Oil#Serum#Water Based Impurities#Moisture#Healthy Lifestyle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Country
South Korea
News Break
TikTok
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Recipespurewow.com

6 TikTok Food Trends We’d Totally Try (and 3 We’d Skip)

Whipping up a new recipe from the internet is always a gamble—just because it shows up in your search first doesn’t mean it’s been tested and tweaked to perfection. So naturally, we approach TikTok food trends with a healthy dose of skepticism. But to our delight, we’ve found a few recipes we’d absolutely make at home (and a few we already love). Here, six TikTok food trends to try, plus three you might want to skip.
Makeupava360.com

I Tried Following A MERMAID'S MAKEUP ROUTINE

- ????‍♀️ Elle ( professional mermaid ) on IG - https://www.instagram.com/themermaidelle/. ???? The video I followed: https://youtu.be/JfUjz00snVE. - Anastasia Beverly Hills foundation in 110C and 140N - https://bit.ly/3pS9IUW. - HUDA Beauty The Overachiever concealer in Marshmallow - https://bit.ly/3i12zl1. - HUDA Beauty Easy Bake powder in Cupcake - https://bit.ly/3wzaVEA. - KEVYN...
Skin Carenewbeauty.com

Should You Choose Your Sunscreen Based on Your Skin Type?

Sunscreen is arguably the most important beauty product you can buy. In a cruel twist of fate, it’s also one of the most difficult to decipher when it comes to deciding which one to purchase. After all, the sheer volume of options available on the market is enormous. So, how...
Skin Careverilymag.com

A Skincare Routine To Keep Skin Hydrated and Dewy

I started a skincare routine about a year ago when I turned 30. It’s now my favorite kind of selfcare — I love starting the day with a fresh face and wiping off the day’s stress at night. My skin is very dry, fair, and easily irritated, so hydration and...
Skin Carevoticle.com

Mineral Makeup For Your Child Daughter - Keep It Natural & Her Skin Healthy

After have got applied your concealer, it really is apply your foundation. When it comes to foundation, you will have to realize if you have a little goes a good. Dot the foundation along your forehead, cheeks, nose and chin. Blending is imperative to a natural looking. Blend the foundation in completely paying focus on the jawline.
Makeupglamourmagazine.co.uk

GLAMOUR Tries: We tested the stick-on beauty trend and it's so much easier than normal makeup

These are the best Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products, and they're currently 20% off at Boots. Yep, we've been busy trying out all of the wacky and wonderful beauty crazes to take the internet (read: TikTok) by storm - from FOREO's UFO 2 Smart Mask Treatment (an LED face mask with a difference) to Toni&Guy's Hello Day! Secret Volumising Crimper and KVD Beauty's Good Apple Skin Perfecting Foundation Balm. These are the products every influencer/gen-Z beauty slueth/beauty editor is talking about on the internet - but that you want to be sure about before parting with your money.
ApparelPopSugar

Pleats Are the Most Wearable High-Fashion Trend You Should be Shopping This Summer

No longer just for school uniforms, pleating is the unexpected detail that is elevating summer basics for 2021. This eye-catching textural twist automatically transforms a basic skirt into an office- or event-appropriate statement piece. In particular, micro-pleats are dominating our online shopping carts right now. The tiny, dainty folds — often rendered in airy fabrics — lend a modern edge to midi-silhouettes and classic prints. Regardless of your personal style, there are endless ways to tackle this trend — it's especially well-suited for floaty dresses and feminine blouses, but don't underestimate the power of a pleated pant! As you'll see ahead, pleats are surprisingly adaptable.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Vogue Magazine

How Mikayla Nogueira Became One of TikTok’s Favorite Makeup Artists

If there’s a beauty challenge on TikTok, Mikayla Noguiera has attempted it. The 22-year-old makeup artist, who is based in Massachusetts, is quickly becoming one of the app’s favorite beauty influencers: Her page delivers candid reviews, helpful tips and hacks, and flawless makeup looks—all of which have earned her over 5 million followers. Her latest video to go viral is one in which she attempts a painterly contouring technique (it has over 28 million views and counting), but she has also created beauty looks to match her earrings, experimented with floral eye makeup, and even done glam inspired by retro Dunkaroos merch.
MakeupPosted by
Well+Good

Makeup Sales May Be Down, but At-Home Skin-Care Tool Sales Are Booming

Prestige makeup sales have plummeted by nearly 40 percent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but another beauty industry sector has experienced rapid growth in the same time frame: at-home skin care devices. According to market research company Kline Group, the U.S. beauty device market grew by 7 percent in 2020 alone.
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

I Tried TikTok’s Face Shaving Hack For Smooth Skin & I’m Sold

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where each week we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. Among TikTok's smartest beauty trends such as skin icing (for a glowing complexion) and ditching eye cream (trust us on this one) are a handful of slightly unusual ones. Think using glycolic acid as natural deodorant and fake tan as lip liner. More recently, everyone's been talking about the viral smooth skin hack.
New York City, NYAllure

How to Apply Makeup on Eczema-Prone Skin, According to Experts

I have a seasonal itch. I don’t mean the tickle in my nose when the air fills with pollen. I’m talking about the little patch of eczema on my right hand that starts to prickle when the seasons change. Now, don’t get me wrong, it’s great to have your own personal groundhog-like abilities (I’ve even learned to embrace it over the years), but if you’ve also been a long-time sufferer of atopic or contact dermatitis, aka eczema, you know it isn’t fun. Sometimes the smallest of patches are the most uncomfortable to deal with. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve woken up by the tiny, two-inch area on my ring finger itching and throbbing in the middle of the night.
Skin CarePosted by
POPSUGAR

A Case For Why You Shouldn't Judge a Skin-Care Product Solely by Its Ingredient List

Being able to decode the back of a skin-care product is basically becoming the modern day, beauty industry equivalent of being able to decode the World War II Enigma machine. The obsession with deciphering complex ingredient names, percentages, and concentrations is ever-growing. There are even Facebook groups where people post nothing but skin-care product ingredient lists to ask other people (who don't have any cosmetic or scientific qualifications) if these particular product are "safe" or not.
Makeupamericansalon.com

4 Makeup Trends Clients Will Love This Wedding Season

With wedding season approaching and COVID-19 restrictions easing, many brides are excited to get their wedding planning back on track. As far as makeup goes, trends in beauty have changed a lot since the pandemic first hit. We’ve truly embraced a “no makeup” makeup look this year, and many of these trends can translate into the wedding space. Looking for some current trends that will step up your client’s look for their big day? Check out these four ideas below.
Skin Careopticflux.com

Should You Add Hydroquinone to Your Skin Care Routine – Dermatologists Explain

Hydroquinone is a controversial skin-lightening ingredient that dermatologists urge people to use with extra attention and only after discussing a proper skin care routine with a specialist. This skin lightener, also known as a skin-bleaching ingredient, can efficiently lower the appearance of hyperpigmentation, but only if used properly. Some dermatologists...