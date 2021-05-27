The TikTok Makeup Trend You Should Try For A 'Glass Skin' Dewy Look
TikTok is back at it again. This time around, the popular social media platform is only affirming what the rest of the beauty-obsessed world already knew — that dewy skin is in. Dewy skin is also known as "glass skin," due to the glowy, glass-like appearance of the skin. Similar to other recent beauty trends, glass skin hails from South Korea, according to IPSY. "Glass skin is when your skin has that ultimate luminous translucent radiant glow; it's beautiful and healthy," makeup artist and aesthetician Desireé Delia told IPSY.www.thelist.com