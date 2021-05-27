The TikTok Makeup Trend You Should Try For A 'Glass Skin' Dewy Look

I have a seasonal itch. I don’t mean the tickle in my nose when the air fills with pollen. I’m talking about the little patch of eczema on my right hand that starts to prickle when the seasons change. Now, don’t get me wrong, it’s great to have your own personal groundhog-like abilities (I’ve even learned to embrace it over the years), but if you’ve also been a long-time sufferer of atopic or contact dermatitis, aka eczema, you know it isn’t fun. Sometimes the smallest of patches are the most uncomfortable to deal with. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve woken up by the tiny, two-inch area on my ring finger itching and throbbing in the middle of the night.