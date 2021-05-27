Cancel
Lindsborg, KS

Nicole Thibodeau Artist-in-Residence at the Red Barn Studio

Salina Journal
 11 days ago

Nicole Thibodeau, of Hays, will be the Artist-in-Residence at the Red Barn Studio Museum, 212 S. Main St., in Lindsborg from Sunday, May 30 to Saturday, June 12. Thibodeau will host a "Watercolor Landscape Plein Air Workshop" at Coronado Heights from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5 with a cos of $25 for members and $40 for nonmembers. Bring watercolors, watercolor paper, water, brushes, hat, sunblock, snack and insect repellent; supplies are not provided.

