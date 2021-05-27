Celebrate 529 Day with Treasurer Fitzgerald
DES MOINES - Guest Editorial from State Treasurer Michael L. Fitzgerald. As the national 529 Day celebration quickly approaches on May 29, it has me reflecting on my 20-plus years as administrator of the Iowa Education Savings Plan Trust. In 1998, I launched the College Savings Iowa 529 plan to offer Iowans a tax-advantaged way to save for the growing costs of education expenses. Over time, the plan has grown to where it is today with over $5.9 billion in assets across 259,000 accounts.www.swiowanewssource.com