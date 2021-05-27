Cancel
Traffic

Tanker driver shortage may disrupt gasoline supply

KENS 5
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Memorial Day weekend will bring higher gasoline prices than we've seen recently, as the national average hits $3.03 per gallon for the first time since 2014. It's mainly due to rising crude oil costs and increased demand as more motorists emerge from the pandemic and hit the road.

State
Minnesota State
