Christopher McDonald Reportedly Joins The MCU For Secret Invasion

With major roles in the Game of Thrones and Star Wars franchises, Emilia Clarke has undoubtedly become a household name. Last month, Clarke's latest high-profile project was officially announced, with confirmation that she has been cast in Marvel's Secret Invasion, an upcoming series set to make its debut on Disney+. While we don't know exactly who Clarke will be playing in the series, especially as production isn't set to begin until later this year, the idea of her joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe has definitely appealed to fans — and, it turns out, to Clarke as well. ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Clarke about her upcoming Image Comics miniseries M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, which will publish its first issue next month. Along the way, we asked Clarke about what drew her to Secret Invasion, and to Marvel as a whole.