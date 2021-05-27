Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Christopher McDonald Reportedly Joins The MCU For Secret Invasion

By Greg Atoms
Posted by 
K945
K945
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow as the Disney+ streaming service builds more and more shows. That means more MCU roles for actors and actresses we love, and more screen appearances for comic heroes we want to see. According to a ton of Hollywood reports, the MCU has now...

k945.com
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K945 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Entertainment
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Coleman
Person
Christopher Mcdonald
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
Emilia Clarke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Secret Invasion#Avengers#Hollywood Stars#Mcu#Marvel Comics#Black Panther#Iron Man#Weirdest Town Names#Ms Marvel#Comic Heroes#Hollywood Reports#Comic Book#Feature Films#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ETERNALS Teaser Poster Welcomes A New Team Of Heroes To The MCU; TWILIGHT's Gil Birmingham Joins Cast

Following the release of that stunning first teaser trailer, Marvel Studios has shared a poster for Eternals. Like that sneak peek, it doesn't reveal very much, but it feels like this is a deliberate attempt to market the movie in a very different way. As you can see, the incredible cast is spotlighted, though their colourful costumes are hidden in shadow as that massive spaceship looms overhead.
Moviesspoilertv.com

Secret Invasion - Christopher McDonald Joins Cast

Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) is the latest big name to join Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn in Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series for Disney+, Deadline has learned. Details about the role are being kept under wraps but I hear it is a newly created character that could cross...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Robert Pattinson In The MCU

Robert Pattinson will soon be seen on the big screen as Batman for DC, but if things had gone differently, he could have actually suited up for Marvel instead. As you may know, the actor once met with the studio about a possible MCU gig. Apparently, it was around the time of Guardians of the Galaxy, but nothing came of it as following the Twilight saga ending, he wasn’t too keen to jump into another blockbuster series.
Moviesnews-shield.com

Happy Gilmore 2? Shooter McGavin actor Christopher McDonald on sequel

Happy Gilmore is one of the most iconic golf movies ever made and features, perhaps, the most famous swing in the game. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the film, Living Golf speaks to Christopher McDonald who played antagonist Shooter McGavin. He re-enacts some of his classic lines and teases a possible Ryder Cup-themed sequel.
MoviesInverse

One change from the comics reveals how X-Men join the MCU

Change is coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and not just because an alien race that has remained hidden for millennia will reveal itself in Eternals. The first trailer for Marvel’s upcoming Phase 4 film reveals our first significant look at the superhero team, but could it also reveal how the X-Men will join the MCU?
TV & VideosCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SECRET INVASION: Carmen Ejogo Reportedly In Talks To Join The Cast Of Marvel's Disney+ Series

The expanding cast of Marvel's Secret Invasion may be about to get even more impressive with the addition of Carmen Ejogo. According to The Illuminerdi, the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actress is in advanced talks to join the Disney+ series' ensemble. Though details on her role are sparse, Ejogo's character is said to be "from the same world as Sam Jackson’s Nick Fury," and is described as "a powerful leader with a spy feel."
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Samuel L. Jackson's MCU Show Secret Invasion Just Added A Happy Gilmore Star

With Marvel and Disney+’s Loki set to make its highly-anticipated debut in a couple of weeks, another Marvel series is just getting started. Marvel’s Secret Invasions, starring Samuel L. Jackson who will be reprising his iconic MCU role as Nick Fury the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., has added another cast member to its growing roster. A Happy Gilmore star is trading in his golf club for something much bigger.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Marvel's Secret Invasion Show Recruits Another Mysterious Star

Mark Strong says not to expect Doctor Sivana and Mr. Mind in Shazam Fury of the Gods. Jeffrey Wright talks What If?’s Watcher. Plus more Dexter teases, The Blob reboot hits legal woes, and Nancy Drew faces Evil Nancy Drew. To me, my spoilers!. The Blob. THR reports producers Richard...
TV & VideosComicBook

Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell Reveals Dad Kurt Russell's Advice on Joining the MCU

Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomer Wyatt Russell reveals the one piece of advice his father and one-time Marvel star Kurt Russell had for his role as John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: be a star-spangled man with a bathroom break plan. Russell plays John Walker, the failed new Captain America who becomes the black-clad U.S. Agent, suiting up in a Cap costume that the Lodge 49 actor is on the record calling "stiff" and "painful." After his six-episode stint in the MCU, Russell shares the lesson learned from dad Kurt, who played Ego, the father of Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

The MCU Will Reportedly Have Multiple Ghost Riders

Johnny Blaze might be the most famous iteration among both comic book fans and casual audiences after Nicolas Cage brought the antihero to scenery chewing life in a pair of underwhelming blockbusters, but plenty of characters have assumed the mantle of Ghost Rider over the years, creating a rich mythology to draw on whenever the Spirit of Vengeance is rebooted for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Marvel Reportedly Wants Andrew Garfield To Play Another Hero In The MCU

Going into Spider-Man: No Way Home, there’s a huge amount of excitement surrounding the potential comebacks of both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Despite Holland and Garfield himself dismissing these claims, it feels like an unshakeable fact at this point that the original two Spideys will return in the MCU and even if they don’t show up in No Way Home, the odds are high they’ll be back at some point. But this might just be the beginning for one of the actors.
TV SeriesComicBook

Marvel's Secret Invasion: Emilia Clarke Reveals Real Reason She Joined Disney+ Series (Exclusive)

With major roles in the Game of Thrones and Star Wars franchises, Emilia Clarke has undoubtedly become a household name. Last month, Clarke's latest high-profile project was officially announced, with confirmation that she has been cast in Marvel's Secret Invasion, an upcoming series set to make its debut on Disney+. While we don't know exactly who Clarke will be playing in the series, especially as production isn't set to begin until later this year, the idea of her joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe has definitely appealed to fans — and, it turns out, to Clarke as well. ComicBook.com recently got a chance to chat with Clarke about her upcoming Image Comics miniseries M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, which will publish its first issue next month. Along the way, we asked Clarke about what drew her to Secret Invasion, and to Marvel as a whole.
ComicsComicBook

Marvel's Secret Invasion Working Title Revealed

Marvel's Secret Invasion is getting ready to head into production with a working title for the project now revealed as "Jambalaya." It's unclear whether or not Jamabalaya is any indication of what to expect from the Secret Invasion series but the word is the name of a popular food of West African, French, and Spanish influence. On the pages of Marvel Comics, Secret Invasion is a story which pulls influences and characters from several storylines, so this might be where the working title was found. This news was first reported by The Ronin.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Emilia Clarke on joining Marvel's Secret Invasion: "Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd"

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it," the Game of Thrones alum tells ComicBook.com of becoming a Marvel star for the Disney+ series. "I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke explained. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."
MoviesComicBook

Why Loki is Still the MCU's Best Villain

When the Marvel Cinematic Universe began it was an experiment. Could a brand new studio replicate the interconnected feel of comic books in a live-action setting? Could that studio develop franchises that exist on their own but also populate and cross over with their other films? It seemed like a pie-in-the-sky idea, but it worked, and 2012's Marvel's The Avengers was the proof. With almost ten years gone since that moment — the ultimate payoff of the biggest gamble — one thing is clear: Loki, the devious trickster and God of Mischief that forced Earth's Mightiest Heroes to finally assemble, is still the best villain of the entire MCU.