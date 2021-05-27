The Friends Cast Finally Weighs In On Whether Or Not A Movie Will Happen
The moment that "Friends" fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: the "Friends" reunion special. The iconic gang — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and Matthew Perry — got together for the HBO Max event and reminisced about the show that made them household names. While the cast mates have talked about how they've remained close since their time on "Friends," this marked the first time that they've reunited for the cameras to look back on their old roles.www.looper.com