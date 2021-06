Council of Europe report says divisions between communities in the multi-ethnic country are widening – and authorities must do more to tackle growing hate speech as well. The Council of Europe has warned that divisions between ethnic communities are deepening in Montenegro, stressing that monitoring of hate speech must be improved. In its report on the Convention for the Protection of National Minorities’ implementation in Montenegro, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe noted that the authorities have said that social distances between almost all ethnic groups have increased.