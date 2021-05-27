We can think bigger and better to get I-81 right this time (Guest Opinion by Audrey Fletcher)

Editor’s note: Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday the state would keep its requirement that students wear masks indoors. Apparently, as stated in the New York health commissioner’s letter to the CDC, this policy change hinges on the argument that there should be no difference between camp and school indoor masking requirements. That is ridiculous. Our children are required to be in school (the remote learning options are a joke at this point) and they have to attend school in the school district where we live. We have no choice. Therefore, since the science is clear that indoor transmission of Covid-19 is a significant risk in unvaccinated people without masks, and kids under 12 are unable to be vaccinated, lifting the mask requirement in public schools is forcing parents to either put their kids in unnecessary danger or pull them out of school. In contrast, we have a choice about whether to send our kids to camp, and where to send them. We can find a camp that aligns with our mask-wearing preferences, and so it makes sense that those rules can be less strict.