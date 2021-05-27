Cancel
Syracuse, NY

We can think bigger and better to get I-81 right this time (Guest Opinion by Audrey Fletcher)

By Audrey Fletcher
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 11 days ago
Audrey Fletcher lives in Syracuse. What role should the Interstate 81 viaduct play in the future of our city and our region? For years the choice was between rebuilding the viaduct versus tearing it down and developing a street-level grid. Either … or. It took me a while to figure out that rebuilding the viaduct and moving forward with the grid are not mutually exclusive. We can build a new bridge — only higher and architecturally thrilling — and simultaneously develop the grid.

Syracuse, NY
