Florida law dean hopes school will rescind his firing; faculty resolution also supports him
Anthony Varona, dean of the University of Miami School of Law, has been fired, leading tenured faculty members and Varona himself to call for a reversal of the decision. Julio Frenk, president of the school, announced Tuesday that Varona's deanship will end July 1, but he will remain as a professor, in which he can make a more "meaningful and lasting contribution" than in a job carrying administrative burdens.