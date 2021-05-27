Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Florida law dean hopes school will rescind his firing; faculty resolution also supports him

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Varona, dean of the University of Miami School of Law, has been fired, leading tenured faculty members and Varona himself to call for a reversal of the decision. Julio Frenk, president of the school, announced Tuesday that Varona’s deanship will end July 1, but he will remain as a professor, in which he can make a more “meaningful and lasting contribution” than in a job carrying administrative burdens.

www.abajournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Debra Katz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law School#Miami Law#University President#General Director#South Florida#The Human Rights Campaign#Lgbtq#Tenured Faculty Members#Faculty Governance#Resolution#Dean#Legal Director#Alumni#Students#Professor#Miami School#Administrative Burdens#Equality#Firing#Reconsideration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Miami, FLUS News and World Report

Miami Judge Who Used Staff for Personal Errands Resigns

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida judge who publicly accepted responsibility for skipping work and making his staff run personal errands for him has resigned as he faced discipline on accusations of misconduct. Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Martin Zilber submitted his resignation letter Friday, the Miami Herald reported. The Florida Supreme Court...
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Florida education commissioner says he fired Amy Donofrio; now her legal team's responding

A Duval County teacher who hung a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom says she heard she was fired through a YouTube video. On Monday, Amy Donofrio's legal team released a statement criticizing a recent guest speaking engagement from Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Hillsdale College, a private conservative school in Michigan. Corcoran used Donofrio as an example while speaking about critical race theory and curriculum oversight and announced that he had her fired.
Florida Statemynews13.com

Interns help fill open positions at Florida businesses

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Help wanted signs continue to decorate the sides and fronts of Central Florida businesses, as numerous restaurants search for employees. Many Central Florida businesses are still struggling to fill empty positions. Some businesses, like FL Baker in Kissimmee, are getting help from college interns looking for...
Florida State10NEWS

Florida reports 1,976 new COVID-19 cases, 59 new deaths

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida added 1,976 new coronavirus cases for May 16, according to the Florida Department of Health's latest report. A total of 2,293,980 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. On Monday, the state reported another 58 Floridians and one non-resident had...
Florida StateMetroTimes

Controversy surrounds Whitmer's secret Florida flight

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is once again under fire for a Florida trip she took months ago. The trip was partially paid for by a 501(c)4 group, which critics say presents legal questions. Whitmer used funds from an inauguration-related nonprofit to pay for a $27,521 trip to Florida to visit her...
Florida StatePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com CORAL SPRINGS, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A local Florida State University student is among those convicted by a federal jury of charges including conspiracy, bank fraud, and aggravated identity theft. Ariel Apperlyn Smith of Coral Springs will be sentenced at a later date. This is […] The article GUILTY! Local FSU Student Convicted Of Federal Fraud, Conspiracy appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Florida StateFrankfort Times

Florida lawmakers consider gambling pact with Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Legislature opened a special session on Monday to consider an agreement signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis with the Seminole Tribe that could legalize sports gambling and bring the state billions of dollars in revenue. The session opened little more than two weeks after...
Florida StateNew York Post

Michigan gov used unauthorized company for Florida charter flight

The private company whose plane ferried Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Florida — in defiance of her own travel warnings — was not authorized to carry out charter flights, it was revealed Monday. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) spokesman Elizabeth Isham Cory told the Detroit Free Press that neither Air...
Miami, FLbloomberglaw.com

Four Seasons Miami Sued Over Year-Long Covid-19 Worker Furloughs

Six former employees of Four Seasons Miami on Monday filed a federal lawsuit claiming the hotel forced hundreds of workers into indefinite furloughs during the Covid-19 pandemic without providing the requisite advanced warning. The proposed class action, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, claims...
Florida Statewflx.com

New gaming deal faces uncertain future in Florida

Florida lawmakers are back at the Capitol considering a new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe this week. It’ll expand tribal operations and bring mobile sports betting to the state. But no one is certain whether supporters have the votes needed. Monday started with a compromise. Leadership announced the governor...
Florida StatePosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As hurricane season approaches, 3 insurers canceling thousands of Florida customers

As another hurricane season bears down on the state, more than 50,000 Florida home insurance customers will soon receive notices that their policies have been canceled or won’t be renewed. State insurance regulators recently authorized “extraordinary” terminations of thousands of policies of Florida-based insurers Universal Insurance of North America, Gulfstream Property & Casualty, and ...
Miami, FLmdcthereporter.com

Honors College Graduates Selected For University Of Miami Research Program

Four recent Honors College graduates have been selected to participate in the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, a summer program that allows students from Miami Dade College to get research experience at the University of Miami. The program will run from May 24 to July 30. Students will work in UM’s...
Florida Statestarvedrock.media

Florida, Seminoles agree to cut casino-style online offerings from gaming pact

(The Center Square) – Hold your bets on online casino gaming being legal in Florida anytime soon outside one of the Seminole’s seven casinos. Even before lawmakers had convened Monday to vet 13 gambing-related bills – including a 30-year pact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida – during a scheduled three-day gaming special session, any hope that servers on tribal lands could digitally extend casino-style games to non-tribal pari-mutuel operations was dashed.