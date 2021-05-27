Jim Ross on a potential breakout star for AEW

DAZN: Who does [Wardlow] remind you of when you look at him because you’ve seen everybody?. JR: Combination of a few guys. Physique wise, he reminds me of Lex Luger. I think he’s going to end up being a much better worker. That’s not knocking Lex. He’s a little like Dave Batista. He’s still evolving. Batista got getting better and better as he got older. He was never going to be confused with Kurt Angle or Dory Funk Jr. This kid’s got it. He has the “IT” factor. We can’t manufacture the “IT” factor. You can’t anoint them with the “IT” factor. You have “IT” or don’t have “IT”. This kid’s got “IT”. (He’s got) a big frame that promoters covered. Wrestling fans love an athletic big man. He’s an athletic big man. He’s the kind of guy that you’re talking about on a football team. He could play on the interior if you want him to. He could also rush the passer from the edge. He could move. I love that about him. He may be the breakout star that we have in our company. It may happen this year. That wouldn’t shock me. I think sometime in the next year, in 2022, he’s going to be “The Guy”. He’s improving. If he stays healthy, doesn’t get sidetracked with relationships, injuries, or silly mistakes, and I don’t foresee that ever happening with this kid. He’s very grounded, very smart, and you can communicate with him.