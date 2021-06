A four-person scramble golf tournament to raise money for Cass County youth exhibiting at the Minnesota State Fair will be held June 13 at Tianna Country Club in Walker. The tournament is open to 22 teams and features a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry fee is $55 a person. All proceeds will go to pay expenses for Cass County youth who will be exhibiting at the Minnesota State Fair. Deadline for entries is June 8.