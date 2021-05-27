Cancel
Celebrate Upcoming 'Cruella' Movie With the Zales Cruella De Vil Collection

Cover picture for the articleZales has released its entire Cruella De Vil jewelry collection as part of their Enchanted Disney series! Inspired by the infamous villain herself, this collection features black diamond crown rings with matching earrings, red garnet + diamond evil eye necklaces, lightning bolt styles to electrify your look, and much more!

Moviespowerup-gaming.com

Cruella Review (Movie) – Devilishly Good

For people of my age, Glenn Close’s Cruella de Vil is iconic nightmare fuel. Learning that Disney was planning an origin story for this classic villain, starring Emma Stone no less, seemed doomed to fail. Thankfully, Cruella is a triumph and Emma Stone delivers a brilliantly layered and nuanced performance, all while gnawing the scenery to pieces.
Beauty & Fashionthecragandcanyon.ca

The De Vil Wears Prada

Movie villains used to have it easy. They were either misunderstood from square one, and just had to wait for everyone else to recognize their inherent goodness – see Shrek, the Beast from Beauty and the Beast, Frozen’s Elsa, etc. – or else they were free to be evil without any attempt at explanation.
MoviesPosted by
Classic Rock Q107

‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

Whatever movie you’re expecting from Cruella, you’d be wrong. Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of one of their signature animated classics reimagines the famous socialite with a taste for Dalmatian fur as a misunderstood orphan with dreams of becoming a fashion designer. She doesn’t hate dogs; one is her constant companion. That doesn’t mean Cruella is a cutesy adventure for kids, though; it’s a two-hour and 15 minute tour through the London fashion world of the 1970s, with Cruella as a kind of couture superhero, complete with an alter ego, lavish costumes, impressive fighting moves — yes, Cruella appears to know martial arts in this one — and an arch-nemesis to destroy with her incredible powers of fabric construction.
Beauty & Fashionnightmarishconjurings.com

[Movie Review] CRUELLA

When it was announced that Disney was doing a live-action film about Cruella de Vil, the infamous villain of 101 Dalmatians, a clear line was drawn with two opposing sides. There were those who were excited to see Disney exploring the origins of another one of their villains, but others who were concerned with humanizing a character that fantasized about skinning puppies. This Friday will now see the release of CRUELLA and the new approach taken to one of Disney’s most controversial characters.
Beauty & Fashiongamingideology.com

Cruella sequel: Will there be a Cruella sequel?

In Cruella, Emma Stone plays a younger version of the Dalmatian villain in the new film. However, the film’s ending suggests there could be some more antics for Cruella — not quite to the point where she’s the bad woman we know. It could be a sequel to Cruella, and a second prequel to 101 Dalmatians will take her the full distance.
Beauty & Fashionculturewhisper.com

Emma Stone stars in this surprisingly fabulous solo prequel, examining the origins of Cruella de Vil. Emma Thompson and Mark Strong also star

Punk is the opposite of corporate conformity, so it’s ironic that Disney (yes: Disney) uses the rebel movement for their latest live-action venture, Cruella. This undesired prequel to 101 Dalmatians examines the origins of the elegantly dressed villain Cruella de Vil, set in the London fashion scene of the 70s – just when punk was coming in. She navigates this new world and dismantles its snooty establishment values.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

At the Movies: Back story of ‘Cruella’ arrives in theaters

FAIRFIELD — It’s a double dose of Emmas at this weekend’s box office as Emma Stone and Emma Thompson head up the cast of “Cruella,” the villainess. A young grifter named Estella in 1972 London is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief. They build a life for themselves on the London streets.
Beauty & FashionTelegraph

Cruella, review: a zany, rollicking tale of how young Miss de Vil turned bad

Dir: Craig Gillespie. Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste. 12A cert, 134 mins. In the opening minutes of Disney’s first big post-lockdown release, a little girl is ticked off by her mother. “That’s cruel!” the young woman fondly chides, when her daughter – her hair a familiar shock of black and white – rips at her knitting to give it some punky pizzazz. “Your name’s Estella, not Cruella!” Mum exclaims. Well, let’s see what two-and-a-bit hours of prequel can do about that.
MoviesWAMU

1A Movie Club: ‘Cruella’

When you think Cruella de Vil, you probably think of gaudy fur clothing and those weird, long cigarettes. And now, in 2021, Disney has released “Cruella,” a look into that character’s backstory. Set in the 1970s and starring Emma Stone, Cruella follows a young fashion designer navigating a gritty, and cruel world.
Moviesorartswatch.org

Film Watch Weekly: Teenage auteur, Cruella De Vil, Tiny Tim, more!

In a perfect world, it wouldn’t matter who made a particular film. Of course, a perfect world would be one in which the voices of women, LGBTQ folks, and people of color hadn’t been systematically marginalized or silenced. Institutional sexism, racism, transphobia, and homophobia are arguably even greater barriers in an art form that relies so much on capital investment and access to technology. In our imperfect world, it’s incumbent on a critic to spotlight the emergence of individuals who have managed to succeed despite these societal hurdles.
Beauty & FashionJanesville Gazette

Review: ‘Cruella’ is dazzling fun but shows too much sympathy for the de Vil

It may seem counterintuitive, but the easiest way to enjoy “Cruella” — and it’s plenty enjoyable, even when it overstays its welcome — is to try and forget that it has much of anything to do with “One Hundred and One Dalmatians.” The filmmakers, of course, do not always make this easy. In line with the Walt Disney Company’s nostalgia-tickling, franchise-building corporate imperatives, they have been tasked with revisiting that 1961 animated chestnut and spinning off a live-action origin story for its memorable fascist-fashionista villain, Cruella de Vil. And so they pile on the tie-in references galore. Those famous spotted dogs make an appearance. You’ll recognize key supporting characters from their names, like Roger and Anita, Horace and Jasper, and you’ll likely also pick up on a snippet of the original film’s signature tune: “Cruella de Vil/ Cruella de Vil/ If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will … ”
Beauty & FashionJewelers Circular Keystone Online

Disney’s ‘Cruella’ Glitters With De Beers Diamonds

Anyone who has kids—and even those who don’t—would agree that a subscription to Disney+ has been absolute magic during quarantine (though that is a sentiment I would echo even in a normal year). From Hamilton and Star Wars and Avengers-related content to a reboot of the Mighty Ducks and a...
ShoppingWDW News Today

PHOTO: NEW “Cruella” Disney Collectible Key Coming to shopDisney May 28th

The newest Disney villain-centric film, Cruella, comes out on May 28th, and you can “unlock your inner rebel” with a new collectible key based on the movie. The key features the classic Disney “D” in plaid and a black, white, and red silhouette of Emma Stone as the titular Cruella De Vil. Pricing has not been announced, but the key will likely be $12.99, based on previous releases.
Beauty & FashionGizmodo

Cruella Is Gaslight, Gatekeep, Girlboss in Movie Form

In Cruella, you can plainly see that while some fans might not be too keen on the idea, Disney’s confident that new films meant to drastically reframe the origins of classic villains who stalk princesses and kill dogs are a key part of the future. Much like its central character, Cruella knows exactly what it is and makes little effort to deny or apologize for it as it introduces us to a younger, more dynamic Cruella (Emma Stone) who gets her first taste of proper infamy.