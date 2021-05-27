Cancel
Total War: Three Kingdoms Team Is Moving Onto Another Game Based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms

By Wesley LeBlanc
IGN
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith DLC for Total War: Three Kingdoms complete, Creative Assembly is now moving on to another game based on the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel. This news comes by way of Sega and a new video detailing the team's excitement around the work completed on Three Kingdoms. In the video, game director Jake Luster says it's time to talk about the future of Three Kingdoms before announcing that the team has turned its attention to a "new project in this amazing and historic tale."

www.ign.com
Over the last few years, Bloober Team has established itself as a rising star in horror game development. With its first horror title Layers of Fear getting a VR port recently, and its latest effort, The Medium, currently establishing the team as a formidable force in creating dark and scary experiences, the Polish studio is continuing to grow as it moves forward. Now, a recent update is suggesting that the latter game may be coming to the PS5 at some point.