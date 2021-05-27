Total War: Three Kingdoms Team Is Moving Onto Another Game Based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms
With DLC for Total War: Three Kingdoms complete, Creative Assembly is now moving on to another game based on the Romance of the Three Kingdoms novel. This news comes by way of Sega and a new video detailing the team's excitement around the work completed on Three Kingdoms. In the video, game director Jake Luster says it's time to talk about the future of Three Kingdoms before announcing that the team has turned its attention to a "new project in this amazing and historic tale."www.ign.com