UNC System schools won’t require SAT/ACT test scores for students applying in fall 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials at Tidewater Community College tell us that they're encouraging their students to get the COVID-19 vaccine. "Our goal is to provide as much info as we can on how to stay safe during the pandemic. How to stay safe within our classrooms, and just encouraging everyone to take the vaccine, we think it is the safest route, and by doing so, those who are can go in and out without masks," said Marketing Director Naima Ford.