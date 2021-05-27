Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How can the Pacers get back on track in 2021-22 after missing the playoffs?

By Ricky Dimon
WISH-TV
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the sixth consecutive season, the Indiana Pacers played basketball beyond the regular season. However, for the sixth consecutive season they also failed to win a playoff series. In fact, for the first time since 2014-15 they missed the official playoffs. The Pacers played their way to the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, which was only good enough to be a part of the second annual play-in tournament. Head coach Nate Bjorkgren’s team had to win two games to earn a spot in the traditional eight-team bracket in the conference, but it managed to win only once. After beating the Charlotte Hornets 144-117, Indiana was destroyed by the Washington Wizards via a similar 142-115 scoreline in a winner-advance, loser-go-home showdown.

www.wishtv.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Myles Turner
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Nate Bjorkgren
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Oshae Brissett
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Justin Holiday
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Series#Team Player#Record Player#The Indiana Pacers#The Washington Wizards#Bankers Life Fieldhouse#Frontcourts#Pickswise Com#Free Nba Picks#All Star Power#Time#General Roster Turmoil#Player Personnel#Loser Go Home Showdown#Center Myles Turner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Frank Vogel on LeBron James: He's good to go

Dave McMenamin: LeBron James checks out of the game after appearing to tweak the same ankle that caused him to miss 22 of the Lakers' last 26 games. He was playing in the 4th Q even though L.A. was already all but assured the 7th seed, with Denver down 20-plus in the final minutes in POR.
NBAnumberfire.com

Pacers list Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) as questionable for Tuesday

The Indiana Pacers listed guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Brogdon hasn't played since injuring his hamstring at the end of April, but we could see him return to the court for Tuesday's play-in game. FanDuel has set Brogdon's salary for tomorrow's contests...
NBAchatsports.com

Hornets to Play Pacers on Tuesday, May 18 in 2021 State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament

Indiana Pacers, Charlotte Hornets, Eastern Conference, National Basketball Association, Washington Wizards, Boston Celtics, play, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, State Farm Insurance. May 16, 2021 – The Charlotte Hornets will face the Indiana Pacers at Bankers Life Fieldhouse this Tuesday, May 18at 6:30 p.m. ET as part of the 2021 State Farm NBA Play-In Tournament.
NBAchatsports.com

Game Thread: Toronto Raptors vs. Indiana Pacers

Well, this it. With most of the Toronto Raptors looking forward to tomorrow’s swift departure from Tampa, they still have one game ahead of them before the regular season is over. This afternoon, they’ll host the Pacers. Indiana does have something to play for today, which will end up being...
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picture, standings, magic numbers: Lakers land at No. 7 in West; Nets clinch No. 2 seed in East

Well, we're down to the final day of the NBA's 2020-21 regular season, and there was no telling what's going to happen on Sunday. Were teams going to try to tank their way into preferred matchups? It's not quite that simple. Many of the games involving teams in potential position to manipulate their seed are happening at the same time. One result changes all the other scenarios. You're going to see a lot of scoreboard watching and mid-game "adjustments."
NBAnumberfire.com

Domantas Sabonis (quad) questionable for Pacers Tuesday

The Indiana Pacers listed Domantas Sabonis (quad) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Sabonis should be a full go for tomorrow's play-in game against the Hornets. The fifth-year forward has been electric for the Pacers this season. FanDuel has set Sabonis' salary for tomorrow's contests at $10,300,...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

Pacers Beat Raptors, Claim Ninth Seed, Will Face Hornets in Play-in

The Indiana Pacers (34-38) have closed off their regular season with a 125-113 win over the Toronto Raptors (27-45). The win has the Pacers officially locked in as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. They will host the Charlotte Hornets for the first play-in game who fell to the Washington Wizards 115-110 on Sunday.
NBAheraldsun.com

Hornets by the numbers: No simple fix to their plight entering Pacers play-in game

The Hornets needed to win just one of their last five games to avoid Tuesday’s predicament. So now the Hornets either beat the Indiana Pacers on the road or the season is over. Those were the consequences of falling from eighth to tenth in the Eastern Conference standings Sunday with a loss to the Washington Wizards.
NBAraptorshq.com

Five thoughts on yesterday afternoon: Pacers 125, Raptors 113

Well, it’s over. The Toronto Raptors’ long, 72-games-on-the-road 2020-21 season has finally come to an end, with a loss to the Indiana Pacers. There’s not much to take away from this one, as the Raptors barely fielded a legitimate team. So let’s quickly run through the thoughts and bounce, much in the same way the Raptors are probably doing right now as they flee Florida for friendlier shores.
NBAdailyjournal.net

Brissett has career-high 31 as Pacers beat Raptors 125-113

TAMPA, Fla. — Oshae Brissett scored a career-best 31 points and Domantas Sabonis added 25 points and 16 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Toronto Raptors 125-113 to lock up the Eastern Conference’s ninth seed. Indiana snapped a two-game losing streak and secured home-court advantage for Tuesday’s play-in game...
NBAPosted by
The Associated Press

Pacers take on the Hornets for play-in game

Charlotte Hornets (33-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Indiana Pacers (34-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) PLAY-IN GAME: Indiana and Charlotte meet with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets...
NBAchatsports.com

Halftime Rewind: Pacers at Raptors

Needing a win to secure homecourt in a Play-In Tournament game on Tuesday, the Pacers took a 68-55 lead over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon in Tampa. Doug McDermott hit three early 3-pointers as he scored nine of Indiana's first 15 points. As a team, the Blue & Gold went 7-for-13 from beyond the arc in the opening frame.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: 3 players that shined in the 2020-21 season

Which members of the Indiana Pacers kept things interesting this season?. This season was one to forget for the Indiana Pacers but there were some bright spots along the way. Some exciting moments filled an otherwise disappointing season with enough hope and enjoyment to get us by. On top of just some key moments, some players stood out above their peers and did their best to make this team competitive.
NBAswarmandsting.com

Charlotte Hornets need Gordon Hayward healthy to make the playoffs

With the regular season over, the Charlotte Hornets have one more chance to advance to the playoffs in the league’s play-in tournament. The Hornets will need to win two consecutive games in order to get the 8th seed. The Hornets take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night. Charlotte has...