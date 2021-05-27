How can the Pacers get back on track in 2021-22 after missing the playoffs?

For the sixth consecutive season, the Indiana Pacers played basketball beyond the regular season. However, for the sixth consecutive season they also failed to win a playoff series. In fact, for the first time since 2014-15 they missed the official playoffs. The Pacers played their way to the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference, which was only good enough to be a part of the second annual play-in tournament. Head coach Nate Bjorkgren’s team had to win two games to earn a spot in the traditional eight-team bracket in the conference, but it managed to win only once. After beating the Charlotte Hornets 144-117, Indiana was destroyed by the Washington Wizards via a similar 142-115 scoreline in a winner-advance, loser-go-home showdown.