From predictive modelling to machine learning and reverse engineering of colloidal self-assembly

By Marjolein Dijkstra, Erik Luijten
Nature.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overwhelming diversity of colloidal building blocks with distinct sizes, materials and tunable interaction potentials are now available for colloidal self-assembly. The application space for materials composed of these building blocks is vast. To make progress in the rational design of new self-assembled materials, it is desirable to guide the experimental synthesis efforts by computational modelling. Here, we discuss computer simulation methods and strategies used for the design of soft materials created through bottom-up self-assembly of colloids and nanoparticles. We describe simulation techniques for investigating the self-assembly behaviour of colloidal suspensions, including crystal structure prediction methods, phase diagram calculations and enhanced sampling techniques, as well as their limitations. We also discuss the recent surge of interest in machine learning and reverse-engineering methods. Although their implementation in the colloidal realm is still in its infancy, we anticipate that these data-science tools offer new paradigms in understanding, predicting and (inverse) design of novel colloidal materials.

www.nature.com
EngineeringNature.com

Machine learning for deep elastic strain engineering of semiconductor electronic band structure and effective mass

The controlled introduction of elastic strains is an appealing strategy for modulating the physical properties of semiconductor materials. With the recent discovery of large elastic deformation in nanoscale specimens as diverse as silicon and diamond, employing this strategy to improve device performance necessitates first-principles computations of the fundamental electronic band structure and target figures-of-merit, through the design of an optimal straining pathway. Such simulations, however, call for approaches that combine deep learning algorithms and physics of deformation with band structure calculations to custom-design electronic and optical properties. Motivated by this challenge, we present here details of a machine learning framework involving convolutional neural networks to represent the topology and curvature of band structures in k-space. These calculations enable us to identify ways in which the physical properties can be altered through “deep” elastic strain engineering up to a large fraction of the ideal strain. Algorithms capable of active learning and informed by the underlying physics were presented here for predicting the bandgap and the band structure. By training a surrogate model with ab initio computational data, our method can identify the most efficient strain energy pathway to realize physical property changes. The power of this method is further demonstrated with results from the prediction of strain states that influence the effective electron mass. We illustrate the applications of the method with specific results for diamonds, although the general deep learning technique presented here is potentially useful for optimizing the physical properties of a wide variety of semiconductor materials.
ScienceNature.com

A hybrid modeling approach for assessing mechanistic models of small molecule partitioning in vivo using a machine learning-integrated modeling platform

Prediction of the first-in-human dosing regimens is a critical step in drug development and requires accurate quantitation of drug distribution. Traditional in vivo studies used to characterize clinical candidate’s volume of distribution are error-prone, time- and cost-intensive and lack reproducibility in clinical settings. The paper demonstrates how a computational platform integrating machine learning optimization with mechanistic modeling can be used to simulate compound plasma concentration profile and predict tissue-plasma partition coefficients with high accuracy by varying the lipophilicity descriptor logP. The approach applied to chemically diverse small molecules resulted in comparable geometric mean fold-errors of 1.50 and 1.63 in pharmacokinetic outputs for direct tissue:plasma partition and hybrid logP optimization, with the latter enabling prediction of tissue permeation that can be used to guide toxicity and efficacy dosing in human subjects. The optimization simulations required to achieve these results were parallelized on the AWS cloud and generated outputs in under 5 h. Accuracy, speed, and scalability of the framework indicate that it can be used to assess the relevance of other mechanistic relationships implicated in pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic phenomena with a lower risk of overfitting datasets and generate large database of physiologically-relevant drug disposition for further integration with machine learning models.
CancerNature.com

LncRNA SNHG15 relieves hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via increased ubiquitination of thioredoxin-interacting protein

Numerous studies have revealed that hyperglycemia is a pivotal driver of diabetic vascular complications. However, the mechanisms of hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction in diabetes remain incompletely understood. This study aims to expound on the underlying mechanism of the endothelial dysfunction induced by hyperglycemia from the perspective of long non-coding RNAs (lncRNA). In this study, a downregulation of SNHG15 was observed in the ischemic hind limb of diabetic mice and high glucose (HG)-treated HUVECs. Functionally, the overexpression of SNHG15 promoted cell proliferation, migration, and tube formation, and suppressed cell apoptosis in HG-treated HUVECs. Mechanistically, SNHG15 reduced thioredoxin-interacting protein (TXNIP) expression by enhancing ITCH-mediated ubiquitination of TXNIP. TXNIP overexpression abrogated the protective effect of lncRNA SNHG15 overexpression on HG-induced endothelial dysfunction. The following experiment further confirmed that SNHG15 overexpression promoted angiogenesis of the ischemic hind limb in diabetic mice. In conclusion, SNHG15 is a novel protector for hyperglycemia-induced endothelial dysfunction via decreasing TXNIP expression.
ScienceNature.com

Gene expression changes and DNA damage after ex vivo exposure of peripheral blood cells to various CT photon spectra

Dual-energy CT provides enhanced diagnostic power with similar or even reduced radiation dose as compared to single-energy CT. Its principle is based on the distinct physical properties of low and high energetic photons, which, however, may also affect the biological effectiveness and hence the extent of CT-induced cellular damage. Therefore, a comparative analysis of biological effectiveness of dual- and single-energy CT scans with focus on early gene regulation and frequency of radiation-induced DNA double strand breaks (DSBs) was performed. Blood samples from three healthy individuals were irradiated ex vivo with single-energy (80 kV and 150 kV) and dual-energy tube voltages (80 kV/Sn150kV) employing a modern dual source CT scanner resulting in Volume Computed Tomography Dose Index (CTDIvol) of 15.79–18.26 mGy and dose length product (DLP) of 606.7–613.8 mGy*cm. Non-irradiated samples served as a control. Differential gene expression in peripheral blood mononuclear cells was analyzed 6 h after irradiation using whole transcriptome sequencing. DSB frequency was studied by 53BP1 + γH2AX co-immunostaining and microscopic evaluation of their focal accumulation at DSBs. Neither the analysis of gene expression nor DSB frequency provided any evidence for significantly increased biological effectiveness of dual-energy CT in comparison to samples irradiated with particular single-energy CT spectra. Relative to control, irradiated samples were characterized by a significantly higher rate of DSBs (p < 0.001) and the shared upregulation of five genes, AEN, BAX, DDB2, FDXR and EDA2R, which have already been suggested as radiation-induced biomarkers in previous studies. Despite steadily decreasing doses, CT diagnostics remain a genotoxic stressor with impact on gene regulation and DNA integrity. However, no evidence was found that varying X-ray spectra of CT impact the extent of cellular damage.
ChemistryNature.com

A multi-technique approach to understanding delithiation damage in LiCoO thin films

We report on the delithiation of LiCoO2 thin films using oxalic acid (C2H2O4) with the goal of understanding the structural degradation of an insertion oxide associated with Li chemical extraction. Using a multi-technique approach that includes synchrotron radiation X-ray diffraction, scanning electron microscopy, micro Raman spectroscopy, photoelectron spectroscopy and conductive atomic force microscopy we reveal the balance between selective Li extraction and structural damage. We identify three different delithiation regimes, related to surface processes, bulk delithiation and damage generation. We find that only a fraction of the grains is affected by the delithiation process, which may create local inhomogeneities. However, the bulk delithiation regime is effective to delithiate the LCO film. All experimental evidence collected indicates that the delithiation process in this regime mimics the behavior of LCO upon electrochemical delithiation. We discard the formation of Co oxalate during the chemical extraction process. In conclusion, the chemical route to Li extraction provides additional opportunities to investigate delithiation while avoiding the complications associated with electrolyte breakdown and simplifying in-situ measurements.
PhysicsNature.com

Absence of Hall effect due to Berry curvature in phase space

Transverse current due to Berry curvature in phase space is formulated based on the Boltzmann equations with the semiclassical equations of motion for an electron wave packet. It is shown that the Hall effect due to the phase space Berry curvature is absent because the contributions from “anomalous velocity” and “effective Lorentz force” are completely cancelled out.
ScienceNature.com

A novel de novo NIPA1 missense mutation associated to hereditary spastic paraplegia

SPG6 accounts for 1% of autosomal dominant Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia (HSP) and is caused by pathogenic variants in NIPA1, which encodes a magnesium transporter located in plasma membrane and early endosomes, implicated in neuronal development and maintenance. Here we report a 39-year-old woman affected by progressive gait disturbance associated to absence seizures episodes within childhood. Clinical exome sequencing identified a likely pathogenic de novo heterozygous variant in NIPA1 (NM_144599.5 c.249 C > G; p.Asn83Lys). Molecular modelling was performed to evaluate putative functional consequence of the NIPA1 protein. Indeed, the Asn83Lys modification is predicted to induce a significant perturbation of the protein structure, altering signal transduction or small-molecule transport by modulating the length of the second transmembrane domain. This is the first study reporting a SPG6-affected patient harbouring the NIPA1 p.Asn83Lys mutation.
ScienceNature.com

Global profiling of RNA-binding protein target sites by LACE-seq

RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) have essential functions during germline and early embryo development. However, current methods are unable to identify the in vivo targets of a RBP in these low-abundance cells. Here, by coupling RBP-mediated reverse transcription termination with linear amplification of complementary DNA ends and sequencing, we present the LACE-seq method for identifying RBP-regulated RNA networks at or near the single-oocyte level. We determined the binding sites and regulatory mechanisms for several RBPs, including Argonaute 2 (Ago2), Mili, Ddx4 and Ptbp1, in mature mouse oocytes. Unexpectedly, transcriptomics and proteomics analysis of Ago2−/− oocytes revealed that Ago2 interacts with endogenous small interfering RNAs (endo-siRNAs) to repress mRNA translation globally. Furthermore, the Ago2 and endo-siRNA complexes fine-tune the transcriptome by slicing long terminal repeat retrotransposon-derived chimeric transcripts. The precise mapping of RBP-binding sites in low-input cells opens the door to studying the roles of RBPs in embryonic development and reproductive diseases.
ScienceNature.com

Differentiation of human adult-derived stem cells towards a neural lineage involves a dedifferentiation event prior to differentiation to neural phenotypes

Although it has been reported that mesenchymal stem cells isolated from adult tissues can be induced to overcome their mesenchymal fate and transdifferentiate into neural cells, the findings and their interpretation have been challenged. The main argument against this process is that the cells rapidly adopt neuron-like morphologies through retraction of the cytoplasm rather than active neurite extension. In this study, we examined the sequence of biological events during neural differentiation of human periodontal ligament-derived stem cells (hPDLSCs), human bone marrow-derived stem cells (hBMSCs) and human dental pulp-derived stem cells (hDPSCs) by time-lapse microscopy. We have demonstrated that hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs can directly differentiate into neuron-like cells without passing through a mitotic stage and that they shrink dramatically and change their morphology to that of neuron-like cells through active neurite extension. Furthermore, we observed micronuclei movement and transient cell nuclei lobulation concurrent to in vitro neurogenesis from hBMSCs and hDPSCs. Our results demonstrate that the differentiation of hPDLSCs, hBMSCs and hDPSCs towards a neural lineage occurs through a dedifferentiation step followed by differentiation to neural phenotypes, and therefore we definitively confirm that the rapid acquisition of the neural phenotype is via a differentiation trait.
ChemistryNature.com

A fundamental viewpoint on the hydrogen spillover phenomenon of electrocatalytic hydrogen evolution

Hydrogen spillover phenomenon of metal-supported electrocatalysts can significantly impact their activity in hydrogen evolution reaction (HER). However, design of active electrocatalysts faces grand challenges due to the insufficient understandings on how to overcome this thermodynamically and kinetically adverse process. Here we theoretically profile that the interfacial charge accumulation induces by the large work function difference between metal and support (∆Φ) and sequentially strong interfacial proton adsorption construct a high energy barrier for hydrogen transfer. Theoretical simulations and control experiments rationalize that small ∆Φ induces interfacial charge dilution and relocation, thereby weakening interfacial proton adsorption and enabling efficient hydrogen spillover for HER. Experimentally, a series of Pt alloys-CoP catalysts with tailorable ∆Φ show a strong ∆Φ-dependent HER activity, in which PtIr/CoP with the smallest ∆Φ = 0.02 eV delivers the best HER performance. These findings have conclusively identified ∆Φ as the criterion in guiding the design of hydrogen spillover-based binary HER electrocatalysts.
ChemistryNature.com

Perovskite decomposition and missing crystal planes in HRTEM

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. References. 1. Ning, Z. et al. Quantum-dot-in-perovskite solids. Nature 523, 324–328 (2015). 2. Zhu, Y. et...
ScienceNature.com

Pump-probe X-ray holographic imaging of laser-induced cavitation bubbles with femtosecond FEL pulses

Cavitation bubbles can be seeded from a plasma following optical breakdown, by focusing an intense laser in water. The fast dynamics are associated with extreme states of gas and liquid, especially in the nascent state. This offers a unique setting to probe water and water vapor far-from equilibrium. However, current optical techniques cannot quantify these early states due to contrast and resolution limitations. X-ray holography with single X-ray free-electron laser pulses has now enabled a quasi-instantaneous high resolution structural probe with contrast proportional to the electron density of the object. In this work, we demonstrate cone-beam holographic flash imaging of laser-induced cavitation bubbles in water with nanofocused X-ray free-electron laser pulses. We quantify the spatial and temporal pressure distribution of the shockwave surrounding the expanding cavitation bubble at time delays shortly after seeding and compare the results to numerical simulations.
ChemistryNature.com

Strain-tunable triple point Fermions in diamagnetic rare-earth half-Heusler alloys

Topologically non-trivial electronic structure is a feature of many rare-earth half-Heusler alloys, which host atoms with high spin-orbit coupling bringing in the non-triviality. In this article, using the first-principles simulations, rare-earth half-Heusler YPdBi, ScPdBi, LaPdBi, LuPdBi, YPtBi and LuPtBi alloys are studied under strain to reveal multiple band inversions associated with topological phase transitions. From our simulations we find that, as a result of first band-inversion, the Brillouin zone of the diamagnetic half-Heusler alloys hosts eight triple points whereas, the second band inversion causes the emergence of sixteen more triple points. These band-inversions are observed to be independent of the spin-orbit coupling and are the reason behind increasing occupation of bismuth 7s orbitals as volume of the unit cell increases. The surface electronic transport in different triple point semi-metallic phases is found to evolve under strain, as the number of Fermi arcs change due to multiple band inversions. Once the second band inversion occurs, further application of tensile strain does not increase the number of triple points and Fermi arcs. However, increasing tensile strain (or decreasing compressive strain) pushes the triple point crossing to higher momenta, making them more effective as source of highly mobile electrons. These observations make a pathway to tune the bulk as well as surface transport through these semi-metals by application of tensile or compressive strain depending on the unstrained relative band-inversion strength of the material.
ChemistryNature.com

Ultrasonic activation of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) enables piezocatalytic generation of reactive oxygen species

Controlled generation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) is essential in biological, chemical, and environmental fields, and piezoelectric catalysis is an emerging method to generate ROS, especially in sonodynamic therapy due to its high tissue penetrability, directed orientation, and ability to trigger in situ ROS generation. However, due to the low piezoelectric coefficient, and environmental safety and chemical stability concerns of current piezoelectric ROS catalysts, novel piezoelectric materials are urgently needed. Here, we demonstrate a method to induce polarization of inert poly(tetrafluoroethylene) (PTFE) particles (
ScienceNature.com

Cellular and physiological circadian mechanisms drive diurnal cell proliferation and expansion of white adipose tissue

Hyperplastic expansion of white adipose tissue (WAT) relies in part on the proliferation of adipocyte precursor cells residing in the stromal vascular cell fraction (SVF) of WAT. This study reveals a circadian clock- and feeding-induced diurnal pattern of cell proliferation in the SVF of visceral and subcutaneous WAT in vivo, with higher proliferation of visceral adipocyte progenitor cells subsequent to feeding in lean mice. Fasting or loss of rhythmic feeding eliminates this diurnal proliferation, while high fat feeding or genetic disruption of the molecular circadian clock modifies the temporal expression of proliferation genes and impinges on diurnal SVF proliferation in eWAT. Surprisingly, high fat diet reversal, sufficient to reverse elevated SVF proliferation in eWAT, was insufficient in restoring diurnal patterns of SVF proliferation, suggesting that high fat diet induces a sustained disruption of the adipose circadian clock. In conclusion, the circadian clock and feeding simultaneously impart dynamic, regulatory control of adipocyte progenitor proliferation, which may be a critical determinant of adipose tissue expansion and health over time.
ChemistryNature.com

Simulation and surface topology of activity of pyrazoloquinoline derivatives as corrosion inhibitor on the copper surfaces

In the present study, corrosion inhibition performances of some pyrazolo [3,4-b] quinoline-3,5-dione derivatives against the corrosion of copper metal were investigated using B3LYP/6-311++g(d,p) calculation level in aqueous media. Additionally, interaction energies were calculated for all the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives compounds. In the calculations it is observed that studied molecules adsorb on metal surface with the help of electron donor heteroatoms in their molecular structures. Chemical thermodynamic parameters regarding the interaction between inhibitor molecule and copper surface were estimated and discussed. Density of the electron profile analysis and chemical electrostatic potential of nuclear charges in the molecule were applied to consider the nature of a number of probable interactions between Cu metal surface and inhibitors in terms of bond critical point (BCP). Calculated quantum chemical parameters showed that the pyrazoloquinoline derivatives including the OH and NO2 exhibit high inhibition performance.
ScienceNature.com

Quantum-enhanced nonlinear microscopy

The performance of light microscopes is limited by the stochastic nature of light, which exists in discrete packets of energy known as photons. Randomness in the times that photons are detected introduces shot noise, which fundamentally constrains sensitivity, resolution and speed1. Although the long-established solution to this problem is to increase the intensity of the illumination light, this is not always possible when investigating living systems, because bright lasers can severely disturb biological processes2,3,4. Theory predicts that biological imaging may be improved without increasing light intensity by using quantum photon correlations1,5. Here we experimentally show that quantum correlations allow a signal-to-noise ratio beyond the photodamage limit of conventional microscopy. Our microscope is a coherent Raman microscope that offers subwavelength resolution and incorporates bright quantum correlated illumination. The correlations allow imaging of molecular bonds within a cell with a 35 per cent improved signal-to-noise ratio compared with conventional microscopy, corresponding to a 14 per cent improvement in concentration sensitivity. This enables the observation of biological structures that would not otherwise be resolved. Coherent Raman microscopes allow highly selective biomolecular fingerprinting in unlabelled specimens6,7, but photodamage is a major roadblock for many applications8,9. By showing that the photodamage limit can be overcome, our work will enable order-of-magnitude improvements in the signal-to-noise ratio and the imaging speed.
ScienceNature.com

Extracellular mutation induces an allosteric effect across the membrane and hampers the activity of MRP1 (ABCC1)

Dynamic conformational changes play a major role in the function of proteins, including the ATP-Binding Cassette (ABC) transporters. Multidrug Resistance Protein 1 (MRP1) is an ABC exporter that protects cells from toxic molecules. Overexpression of MRP1 has been shown to confer Multidrug Resistance (MDR), a phenomenon in which cancer cells are capable to defend themselves against a broad variety of drugs. In this study, we used varied computational techniques to explore the unique F583A mutation that is known to essentially lock the transporter in a low-affinity solute binding state. We demonstrate how macro-scale conformational changes affect MRP1’s stability and dynamics, and how these changes correspond to micro-scale structural perturbations in helices 10–11 and the nucleotide-binding domains (NBDs) of the protein in regions known to be crucial for its ATPase activity. We demonstrate how a single substitution of an outward-facing aromatic amino acid causes a long-range allosteric effect that propagates across the membrane, ranging from the extracellular ECL5 loop to the cytoplasmic NBD2 over a distance of nearly 75 Å, leaving the protein in a non-functional state, and provide the putative allosteric pathway. The identified allosteric structural pathway is not only in agreement with experimental data but enhances our mechanical understanding of MRP1, thereby facilitating the rational design of chemosensitizers toward the success of chemotherapy treatments.
ScienceNature.com

Sugar phosphate activation of the stress sensor eIF2B

The multi-subunit translation initiation factor eIF2B is a control node for protein synthesis. eIF2B activity is canonically modulated through stress-responsive phosphorylation of its substrate eIF2. The eIF2B regulatory subcomplex is evolutionarily related to sugar-metabolizing enzymes, but the biological relevance of this relationship was unknown. To identify natural ligands that might regulate eIF2B, we conduct unbiased binding- and activity-based screens followed by structural studies. We find that sugar phosphates occupy the ancestral catalytic site in the eIF2Bα subunit, promote eIF2B holoenzyme formation and enhance enzymatic activity towards eIF2. A mutant in the eIF2Bα ligand pocket that causes Vanishing White Matter disease fails to engage and is not stimulated by sugar phosphates. These data underscore the importance of allosteric metabolite modulation for proper eIF2B function. We propose that eIF2B evolved to couple nutrient status via sugar phosphate sensing with the rate of protein synthesis, one of the most energetically costly cellular processes.
CancerNature.com

Quantitative proteomics identifies the core proteome of exosomes with syntenin-1 as the highest abundant protein and a putative universal biomarker

Exosomes are extracellular vesicles derived from the endosomal compartment that are potentially involved in intercellular communication. Here, we found that frequently used biomarkers of exosomes are heterogeneous, and do not exhibit universal utility across different cell types. To uncover ubiquitous and abundant proteins, we used an unbiased and quantitative proteomic approach based on super-stable isotope labeling with amino acids in cell culture (super-SILAC), coupled to high-resolution mass spectrometry. In total, 1,212 proteins were quantified in the proteome of exosomes, irrespective of the cellular source or isolation method. A cohort of 22 proteins was universally enriched. Fifteen proteins were consistently depleted in the proteome of exosomes compared to cells. Among the enriched proteins, we identified biogenesis-related proteins, GTPases and membrane proteins, such as CD47 and ITGB1. The cohort of depleted proteins in exosomes was predominantly composed of nuclear proteins. We identified syntenin-1 as a consistently abundant protein in exosomes from different cellular origins. Syntenin-1 is also present in exosomes across different species and biofluids, highlighting its potential use as a putative universal biomarker of exosomes. Our study provides a comprehensive quantitative atlas of core proteins ubiquitous to exosomes that can serve as a resource for the scientific community.