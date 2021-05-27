Graven Early Access — Is it worth it? Or should you hold off for now?

I love throwback first-person shooters. A fair amount of them enter Early Access on Steam, and Graven is no different on that front. But the game itself isn’t quite like the others. Instead of being an arena-like FPS or a level-based key-hunting game, Graven reminds me more of Hexen II than anything else. The game entered Early Access yesterday and only has the beginning currently included. It’s set to stay in Early Access until next year, so you’ve got a bit of a wait in front of you if you purchase it now. That being said, this is a strong title. But the question stands: is Graven worth it?