Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Samurai Warrior 5 Offers New Mechanic Support Characters and More Character Details

By Christian Pepito
sirusgaming.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGame publisher Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have recently released new details about the upcoming video game Samurai Warriors 5 with details on a new mechanic and more. According to the representatives present on the recently concluded livestream, there is a new mechanic to use in the game. This is the Support Characters feature, which consists of 10 supporting characters. They are playable in the game, but they have a different mechanic compared to other characters.

sirusgaming.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mechanic#Samurai Warriors#Supporting Characters#Koei Tecmo#Pc Game#Omega Force#Shingen Takeda#Echizen#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch#Japanese#Muromachi Shogunate#Enemies#Battles#Feature#The Game#Video#Offer Tactics#Loyalty#English Translation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Final Trailer 2021 Revealed

The final trailer of Samurai Warriors 5 has been uploaded and revealed in the Koei Tecmo Youtube Channel. Samurai Warriors 5 is the latest installment of Warriors series and it will focus mainly on the story of Oda Nobunaga & Akechi Mitsuhide. In this game, players will get to know...
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Samurai Warriors 5 has popped up on Steam

A lot can happen in six years (I’d list stuff that has happened, but I don’t want to start crying), but one of the things that didn’t happen was any sort of follow-up to Samurai Warriors 4-II. The 2015 action adventure game, where a single sword swing can take down a sizable chunk of an army and a kick is basically a mini nuke, has been begging for a proper successor for a while now. And hark at what’s coming our way, bashing lines and lines of NPCs into the air and screaming! It’s Samurai Warriors 5.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Ascending Astria Characters Revealed in New Trailer

The last Ascending astria trailer is here, and this one looks at the characters we’ll meet. There are eight playable demigods in the game known as the Fated Eight. Everyone is preparing to become a guardian. Once the game comes out in 2021, people will be able to discover any of the eight stories. It also confirmed and showcased some of the English and Japanese voice actors that will be in attendance.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Hairpin turn for Samurai Warriors 5

Any player who has the Playstation 2 18 years ago inevitably knew the saga samurai warriors from Koei Tecmo. It is now back on Playstation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on July 27, 2021. For the occasion, discover the interview with the producer Hisashi Koinuma performed by our colleagues from Playstation blog.
Video Gamesbelloflostsouls.net

D&D: ‘Dark Alliance’ Reveals New Drizzt Character Abilities And Combat

Want to take a sneak peek at some of the frenetic combos that Drizzt and friends will unleash in Dark Alliance? Look no further. Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, Tuque Games’ upcoming co-op brawler starring Drizzt Do’Urden, Bruenor Battlehammer, Wulfgar, and Catti-brie, the famous Companions of Icewind Dale, promises a load of action and adventure and even more action.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Character Creator and Benchmark Launched

Sega have announced the launch of the character creator and benchmarking tool for upcoming action RPG Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis. As previously reported, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis is its own game, taking place 1000 years after the Oracle’s battle during Episode 6 in the original game. Now with wider areas, players can dash and glide through environments that change based on the time of day. Players will also face a new threat against giant robotic enemies called DOLLS.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Samurai Warriors 5 Revitalizes Classic Formula

Originally released in 2004, the Samurai Warriors series was loosely based on the Sengoku period in Japanese history. While being an entirely new franchise, it was essentially Dynasty Warriorsin a different era. This isn’t a bad thing for fans of the one versus a thousand format, though keeping things fresh and interesting must be difficult when the same template is used for who knows how many games at this point. Samurai Warriors 5 was announced a few months ago with claims that it will offer a new experience and revitalize the series.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Watch Dogs: Legion updates its roadmap with performance mode and new characters

Watch Dogs: Legion performance mode is coming on June 1, according to a newly updated roadmap from Ubisoft. The optional graphics mode for new-gen consoles that targets 60 frames per second, is coming as part of Watch Dogs: Legion title update 4.5 next month. The same update will also enable cross-gen play within the same console family for Legions' multiplayer: PS5 players will be able to link up with PS4 players, and Xbox Series X and S players will be able to head out into virtual london with Xbox One players. The update was originally planned for late May, but Ubisoft explained in an update that it pushed 4.5 back slightly to give every part of the team more time "to create the best game experiences possible."
Video Gamesxda-developers

Genshin Impact 1.6 update brings along skins, a new character, new boss, and more ahead of Inazuma launch

Android has a bunch of great games, and one of my favorites for this year is definitely Genshin Impact. I’ve sunk a fair few hours grinding characters, weapons, and artifacts to their last stages (and written up tips and tricks for beginners and advanced players, to help you play the game better!). Irrespective of whether you are a free-to-play player or a whale, the game has a lot to offer including great visuals, a compelling storyline, and a tolerable gacha system that is generous to free-to-play players. A month after its 1.5 release, Genshin Impact is soon getting its next 1.6 update on June 9, bringing along a skin system for characters, a new character, a new boss, some events, and more!
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Scarlet Nexus Details Tantalising New Powers & Character Dynamics

In just a short few weeks, Bandai Namco will finally unleash their latest anime-action title in the form of Scarlet Nexus. With a demo out now for players to enjoy and get a taste of the high-flying action, you might already be convinced of the potential that awaits in the game. However, there is always more to learn. Thankfully, Bandai Namco has heard our prayers, and have shared more details about Scarlet Nexus.