Samurai Warrior 5 Offers New Mechanic Support Characters and More Character Details
Game publisher Koei Tecmo and Omega Force have recently released new details about the upcoming video game Samurai Warriors 5 with details on a new mechanic and more. According to the representatives present on the recently concluded livestream, there is a new mechanic to use in the game. This is the Support Characters feature, which consists of 10 supporting characters. They are playable in the game, but they have a different mechanic compared to other characters.sirusgaming.com