Gorham Students on Winning Robotics Team

FIRST Robotics Team 172, “The Northern Force,” from Gorham and Falmouth High Schools were honored with two awards in a virtual ceremony on May 11. The 2021 challenges went remote to teams around the world. Team 172, one of 79 New England teams, met the virtual challenge by winning one of 21 awards. Their “High Voltage” game design concept focused on renewable energy. They also received a third award, a “Best Time Award,” in the second of four Mini-Bot Challenges judged on speed and accuracy.