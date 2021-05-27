Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gorham, ME

Gorham Students on Winning Robotics Team

By Gorham Times Staff
gorhamtimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST Robotics Team 172, “The Northern Force,” from Gorham and Falmouth High Schools were honored with two awards in a virtual ceremony on May 11. The 2021 challenges went remote to teams around the world. Team 172, one of 79 New England teams, met the virtual challenge by winning one of 21 awards. Their “High Voltage” game design concept focused on renewable energy. They also received a third award, a “Best Time Award,” in the second of four Mini-Bot Challenges judged on speed and accuracy.

www.gorhamtimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gorham, ME
City
Falmouth, ME
Falmouth, ME
Education
Local
Maine Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robotics#Bot#Innovation#New England#Game Design#Team Leaders#First Robotics Team 172#Falmouth High Schools#The Innovation Challenge#First Strategic Partners#Students#Peers#Industry Leaders#Renewable Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Related
Maine StateWPFO

PHOTOS | Rare Maine lobster finds a home at UNE

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford is now home to another rare lobster. The split-colored lobster came to UNE late last week thanks to a donation by Eric Payne from Inland Seafood Corporation. [Hallowell business receives rare blue lobster in shipment]. According to...
Maine StateBangor Daily News

Husson joins growing list of private colleges in Maine to require COVID vaccine

Husson University has announced that it will require students returning for the fall semester to get the COVID-19 vaccine, joining a growing list of private colleges across Maine. The mandate by the college comes amid widespread availability of COVID-19 shots, university president Robert A. Clark said Friday, along with recommendations...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

Maine’s UNE Marine Science Center Is Home to Another Incredibly Rare Lobster

The University of New England’s Marine Science Center in Biddeford, Maine has done it again. They are the proud keepers of another super-rare lobster. This lobster has its color split right down the middle. Amazing! Back in February UNE became home to a one-in-30 million rare yellow lobster which was named Banana. Finding a split-colored lobster is even rarer; one-in-50 million! Shouldn't Banana's new roommate be called Banana Split?
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Services, food, art: Maine entrepreneurs compete to be ‘Top Gun’

Pizza dough, dental services, vacation upgrades, bike fleets. Those are just some of the entrepreneurial ideas making the grade for the 2021 Top Gun Program. Eight entrepreneurs have been selected to compete as finalists in the statewide Top Gun Showcase on May 26 for a chance to win $25,000. The...
Gorham, MEgorhamtimes.com

GHS Class of 2022 Gives Back to Gorham

The COVID-19 pandemic has left families and communities reeling, and hardly anything about anyone’s daily lives today is the same as it was a year ago. As students and teachers, we have had to completely change the way we learn, just as doctors and nurses have had to change the way they treat people.
Gorham, MEgorhamtimes.com

Assistant Superintendent Dr. Record Leaves Gorham for Cape Elizabeth

Dr. Chris Record, who served eight years as principal of Gorham High School (GHS) and the past five years as the district’s assistant superintendent, is leaving in July to become superintendent of Cape Elizabeth Schools. While in Gorham, Record was named Maine Assistant Superintendent of the Year (2020) by the...
Portland, MESun-Journal

Local golf pros get spots in Korn Ferry Tour event in June

Two Portland-area golf professionals with experience playing in the PGA Championship have been granted sponsor exemptions to play in the Live and Work in Maine Open, a Korn Ferry Tour event, at Falmouth Country Club. Shawn Warren, a teaching pro based out of Falmouth Country Club, and Portland Country Club...
Gorham, MEWPFO

USM nursing graduates participate in curbside pinning ceremony

GORHAM (WGME) -- Nursing graduates at USM participated in a curbside pinning ceremony Friday. Graduating students drove one-by-one through the Gorham campus to a tented area where they received their pins and diplomas. This year's class of more than 80 students is one of the largest classes of nurses in...
bridgton.com

Early hiring work paying off for SAD 61

When it comes to hiring new staff, SAD 61 is getting ahead of the curve and finding great success. Superintendent Al Smith offered five prospective employees’ jobs on Tuesday, and all five accepted. Due to retirements and transfers, SAD 61 faced an active recruiting effort. “We’ve been fortunate in this...
Posted by
NEWS CENTER Maine

UNE to require COVID-19 vaccine for fall 2021

PORTLAND, Maine — The University of New England (UNE) will require COVID-19 vaccinations for all on-campus students and staff for the 2021 fall semester, the university announced in a release Wednesday. UNE said the decision was made “after careful consideration and co consultation with university’s medical and public health experts,...