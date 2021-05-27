Cancel
Satsop, WA

Woman passed away as firefighters responded to blaze in Satsop

KXRO.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman passed away as firefighters responded to a blaze in Satsop. Grays Harbor Fire District 5 tells KXRO that they were dispatched to a residential structure fire on Keys Rd. W just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene...

www.kxro.com
City
Satsop, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grays Harbor County, WA
Crime & Safety
County
Grays Harbor County, WA
City
Home, WA
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Oregon City, ORKAST 1370

Coast Guard Suspends Search For Man In Grays Harbor

The Coast Guard suspended the search Friday for a 47-year-old man who reportedly fell overboard while underway fishing for halibut 28 miles northwest of Grays Harbor. Missing is Jason LaBrie of Oregon City, Oregon. Fishermen aboard the 26-foot vessel Defiance II activated an emergency position indicating radio beacon after realizing...
Grays Harbor County, WAghscanner.com

Sheriffs Department Reports 2 Shooting Incidents This week.

Chief Criminal Deputy Schrader with the Grays Harbor County Sheriffs office says that Deputies responded to and have investigated 2 seperate shooting incidents this week where the suspects were known to the victims. On Sunday 5-9-21 at 0311 hours, deputies from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office were dispatch to...
Grayland, WAPosted by
The Daily World

Two suspects sought after gun incident in Grayland

The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two suspects that reportedly broke into a Grayland home and fired a gun before leaving over a disputed vehicle sale. Two adults and two children were in the home at the time. Chief Criminal Deputy Kevin Schrader reported no injuries. A dog was struck by one of the bullets and suffered non-life threatening injuries.