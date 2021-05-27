Cancel
Oklahoma will Pay You $3 Million to Capture Bigfoot Alive

By Michael Gibson
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the biggest legends in the United States is of a giant bear/gorilla/hairy caveman like creature that lives by itself in uninhabited woods called Bigfoot. Many claim to have seen this creature. Others show proof of their encounter with grainy or blurry footage taken with a high definition camera. The legend has gotten so big for Okies that their state legislature has introduced a pretty big reward for capturing the elusive creature.

