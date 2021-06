“The disease couldn’t have come at a worse time, because, just this year, I was named a Vulture ‘Comic to Watch,’ ” the comedian Carmen Christopher drolly announces in a video that he posted on Instagram last March, just as the United States was fully shutting down. In the cartoonishly sombre clip, Christopher explains to his followers that he “might” have the coronavirus, a suspicion that he developed because he was suffering from a “slight headache.” But the real tragedy was that his creative and professional momentum would be curtailed by the impending global crisis: “It finally felt like this was the year I was going to break through,” he says in the clip. “But it looks like it’s not.”