The USA vs. Canada Main Online Casino Differences

By Mila Roy
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 11 days ago
The US and Canada are close to one another and as a result, are very similar in many regards. Both Canadians and Americans, love sports, eSports, fast food restaurants, and camping. However, these two have different laws and regulate their markets in different ways. A good example of this is gambling and online casinos, as there are some drastic differences in the US and Canada.

Even if the gameplay and really the types of games that are available in both land-based and online casinos are not different, there’s a lot going on in the background. Here we will explore how this industry is different and maybe help you decide where it’s better to play if you can’t decide whether to travel to the US or Canada.

Regulatory Landscape

If you wish to gamble online in Canada, you are free to do so. It’s not prohibited by law, so as long as you have access to a gambling platform and a way to fund the account you are all covered. That being said, Canada does not offer licenses to online casinos, so, the platforms you play on are not based in Canada most likely. In other words, you are likely playing on a website registered and licensed in Malta or on a UK-based platform.

In the US this is a bit different. For a long time in the majority of states, online gambling was illegal, but with the rapid expansion of the industry that is now changing. More and more jurisdictions are now legalizing iGaming , simply because it has undeniable revenue potential for the economy.  This also means that online gambling is state-regulated, and providers are licensed in the US.

Bear in mind that this is still a controversial topic, and legalization does not occur overnight, so it’s still going to take some time. Also, online gambling is definitely not going to be legal in all states. Currently, players in New Jersey, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Indiana, West Virginia, and Michigan can enjoy their favourite casino games or sportsbooks,but as mentioned the list will grow. It is also worth mentioning that some states only allow online betting and not online casinos.

This can also be a good thing as it ensures that users get to play on a trusted platform and it also allows states better control over how the industry is regulated. It’s more transparent so it’s easier to report on the latest developments within the industry. This helps establish trust between the users and the state which regulates gambling activity.

Different Bonuses

One of the main allures of online casinos is generous offers and welcome bonuses, and these actually differ based on where you are located. The reason why these are different is that some regions require providers to be more competitive as the competition is tighter there. So in Canada international platforms have to compete over the users, and as a result, you are likely to see more generous offers there. This means you are more likely to see a $5 minimum deposit online casino platforms and even those that require no deposit for users to get bonus funds. In the US, the competition is more scarce as all of the providers come from the same state.

Clearly, more competition means better offers for the users, but this does not necessarily mean US providers won’t offer generous bonuses. It just means it’s easier for them to agree on the standards and increase the prices if they wish to do so.

Software Providers

In order for sites to provide a superior gaming experience, they need top-notch gambling software. Luckily, the tech industry has noticed the potential of online casino games , and many aspiring developers went in this direction. Given the fact that Canadians have more access to different international platforms, they get to play on sites or games developed by reputable companies. These include Betsoft, NetEnt, Real-Time Gaming (RTG), Quickspin, and others.

Unfortunately for a long time, this was not the case in the US. Luckily, the mindset in some states is beginning to shift, and New Jersey, Colorado, and Nevada are now welcoming some of these international developers.

Conclusion

So, these were some of the more notable differences in the iGaming industry at least, between the US and Canada. There is also a matter of tax clearly since in Canada you don’t have to pay anything for your winnings, whereas in the US the state will get its cut. This can be a huge factor though, which is why many believe that in Canada the whole experience is way better.

