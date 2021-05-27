Cancel
Chapel Hill, NC

UNC System schools won’t require SAT/ACT test scores for students applying in fall 2022

By Kate Murphy
heraldsun.com
 11 days ago

Students looking to attend a university in the UNC System in the fall of 2022 will not have to submit SAT or ACT test scores with their application. The UNC System Board of Governors voted Thursday to extend a waiver for standardized test requirements because of the ongoing cancellations and disruptions to testing availability due to COVID-19. Last summer, the board waived the testing requirement for students applying for admission through 2021.

