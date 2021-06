LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Authorities announced Monday that a Lynchburg man was convicted for two counts of murder in the 2020 Norton House shooting. On Oct. 12, 2020, law enforcement officers responded to an emergency call of an individual firing a gun at a residence located on Gardner Hollow Road in the City of Norton. When officers arrived, they located 27-year-old Manuela Sotillo Soto holding a rifle and several bullet holes in the side of the residence and within the home.