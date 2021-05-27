Cancel
The UK’s forced adoption scandal was state-sanctioned abuse

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Ann Keen gave birth, the midwives refused to give her anything for the pain. That way, they told her, she would remember it and learn not to be so wicked again. To be treated like an animal in labour, denied the most basic compassion and respect, was simply part of the punishment she had supposedly earned for getting pregnant out of wedlock aged 17. The hospital discharged her without any follow-up care, as if the birth had never happened. But the most grievous part of the story is that she also went home without her baby.

