Return of the General Clinton Regatta, Sort Of..

Cooperstown may look less busy this summer at least until July 23rd. That's when Cooperstown Dreams Park will begin baseball summer camp for young baseball enthusiasts. This is much later than usual for the establishment which typically begins early in June. In an announcement made on the Cooperstown Dreams Park's website, officials say that the season will run from July 23 through August and this season is "the first step toward a full re-opening in 2022". Naturally, this is a big blow to the greater Cooperstown community which relies heavily on tourism dollars and the baseball camp is a large part of that revenue with families staying, eating and spending money in the area. According to cooperstowndreamspark.com, 500,000 people visit the Cooperstown Dreams Park each year. Obviously this year, that number will be greatly reduced with the very shortened season.