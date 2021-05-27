Cancel
Bainbridge, NY

Return of the General Clinton Regatta, Sort Of..

By Kathy Whyte
CNY News
CNY News
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A number of holiday events that were sidelined last Memorial Day by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic are slowly returning. The General Clinton Canoe Regatta will be held this year but it will be a virtual event with no set starting time. There will be a variety of races...

Oneonta, NY
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Sidney, NYPosted by
CNY News

Gene Pigford, Sidney Town Supersvisor, Dies at 76

Every community needs that one special person, the man or woman who would seemingly always be there when a need arises, to lend a hand, offer wise advice or support and encourage new ideas. Gene Pigford was that man. R. Eugene "Gene" Pigford died suddenly on June 6, 2021. At...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

‘Meet Me on Main’ Starts June 19 in Oneonta

Something that was built out of necessity has turned out to embody "life enjoyed" for Oneonta area residents looking to dine outside and enjoy the beauty of the hills surrounding the City of Oneonta. As someone who thoroughly enjoyed dining on Oneonta's Main St. last summer, I was thrilled to discover that the City of Oneonta will be bringing it back this summer at least.
Cooperstown, NYPosted by
CNY News

A New Surprise Discovered at Historic Hyde Hall

Hyde Hall, the magnificent mansion at the north end of Otsego Lake in Cooperstown, has a rich and storied past. After many generations of the George Clarke family living there for centuries, the mansion is still giving up some surprises. In May, collections staff made the unexpected discovery of two...
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

It’s A Challenge To Not Fall In Love With Plethodon Cinereus

When it comes to salamanders, I have to admit I don't know that much about them. This particular amphibian seems interesting and borderline cute, at least from a distance. I certainly never knew that something called a red-backed salamander existed. Let me introduce Bethany Shaw of Bainbridge, New York so we can educate ourselves about salamanders.
Oxford, NYPosted by
CNY News

Oxford ‘Poppy’ Art Poster Winners Announced

The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 376 sponsored a Poppy Poster Contest in both the Oxford Academy Middle and High Schools. The event was chaired by Terrill Sutton with assistance by Art Educators, Charity Gipp and Joni Eaton. Ten students were poster winners!. The ALA's Poppy Poster Contest, for Unit...
Sidney, NYPosted by
CNY News

Erin Insinga Named Sidney ‘2021 Citizen of the Years’

It is always great when one of our local communities honors select citizens for their contributions to their neighbors for the good deeds.they have done through the years. Sidney just named its own honorees for special awards. And, as a native of Sidney myself, I think the choices, which include the director of the local animal shelter, the local bowling alley, the superintendent of the high school, and the Sidney Memorial Library, are excellent choices!
Delhi, NYPosted by
CNY News

Delhi Women’s Group Holding Fun Family Festival

The Delhi-based Women for Inclusion, Diversity, & Equity is holding the World W.I.D.E Family Festival on Saturday, June 5th.from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Courthouse Square. Activities include children’s crafts, family yoga and creative movement, a sampling of foods, live music and more. There will be a bake sale on site, and games, raffles and prizes.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Historic Local Theatre To Re-Open This Weekend

As we move through the easing of the pandemic rules and guidelines, many of us are waiting for another big shoe to drop. And that shoe is the re-opening of all movie theaters. It has been over a year since all of us movie goers have been able to enjoy our favorite pastime of sitting in a dark theater, popcorn and soda in hand, and watching the best, both old and new, of Hollywood on the giant screen. We cheered when the big Southside Cinema opened its screens recently at the Southside Mall in Oneonta.
Oneonta, NYPosted by
CNY News

Area Memorial Day Happenings Get Back on Track

The summer of 2020...ok, almost the entire year was a wash for community events due to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the things I missed most was parades that came along with holiday observances/celebrations. We missed the Memorial Day parade in Oneonta, along with the Hometown July 4th/parade. The inability to gather and celebrate with family and friends was a big letdown and that's why it's so wonderful to see that communities are "getting back to normal" (mostly) with these types of celebrations.
Cooperstown, NYPosted by
CNY News

Cooperstown Dreams Park Shortens 2021 Season By Almost 2 Months

Cooperstown may look less busy this summer at least until July 23rd. That's when Cooperstown Dreams Park will begin baseball summer camp for young baseball enthusiasts. This is much later than usual for the establishment which typically begins early in June. In an announcement made on the Cooperstown Dreams Park's website, officials say that the season will run from July 23 through August and this season is "the first step toward a full re-opening in 2022". Naturally, this is a big blow to the greater Cooperstown community which relies heavily on tourism dollars and the baseball camp is a large part of that revenue with families staying, eating and spending money in the area. According to cooperstowndreamspark.com, 500,000 people visit the Cooperstown Dreams Park each year. Obviously this year, that number will be greatly reduced with the very shortened season.
Cooperstown, NYPosted by
CNY News

Glimmerglass Festival to Expand for 2021

The Glimmerglass Festival, the summer opera and musical theater festival in Cooperstown, New York, has announced plans for the summer of 2021 in the wake of its 2020 season cancellation due to COVID-19. The Festival is expanding for its new season and one of the most exciting new features will...