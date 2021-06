How to successfully implement both Jira and Agile Project Management in the Field of Data. Whether you are a project manager or a product owner, a project management tool and some basic agile techniques will significantly help you manage your project or product. At the very least, these tools will give you, the management, and your team a better overview. In addition, the results can be a faster implementation, fewer queries, better time estimation and greater motivation. In the following article, I want to provide you some points that can help you improve your project management and the underlying user stories.