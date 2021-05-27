Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Please Enable JavaScript

BizBash
 11 days ago

Www.bizbash.com is using a security service for protection against online attacks. The service requires full JavaScript support in order to view this website. Please enable JavaScript on your browser and try again.

www.bizbash.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Javascript#Security Service#Javascript#Online Attacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Hackers Exploit Zero-day in the Fancy Product Designer Plugin

Are you one of those who fancy using WordPress plugins? Or are you using the Fancy Product Designer plugin? If yes, then you might be in trouble…. Fancy Product Designer, a WordPress plugin is one of the best visual product configurator plugins for WordPress, Shopify, and WooCommerce. It is famous for creating a unique page design and customizing products, using its own graphics and content.
TechnologyThe Hacker News

GitHub Updates Policy to Remove Exploit Code When Used in Active Attacks

Code-hosting platform GitHub Friday officially announced a series of updates to the site's policies that delve into how the company deals with malware and exploit code uploaded to its service. "We explicitly permit dual-use security technologies and content related to research into vulnerabilities, malware, and exploits," the Microsoft-owned company said....
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

These iOS apps collect the most personal data and alternatives that collect the least

A survey conducted by Invisibly discovered that 82% of those responding support measures that would prevent devices and companies from collecting data and sharing it. 76% don't like receiving targeted ads online and want this practice to stop, and 68% state that data privacy is something that is important to them. Interestingly, 11% more men than women don't mind receiving targeted online ads.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

Google patches four high‑severity flaws in Chrome | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

The new release patches a total of eight vulnerabilities affecting the desktop versions of the popular browser. Google has rolled out an update last week for its Chrome web browser that fixes a range of security flaws including four that have been classified as highly severe. The vulnerabilities affect the Windows, macOS, and Linux versions of the popular browser.
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

How Your iCloud Can Be Hacked and How to Protect It | #emailsecurity

If you’re an Apple user, you’re likely use iCloud in some capacity. The popular storage service can be used to back up all of your most important files. Like most Apple products, iCloud is known for being highly secure. Unfortunately, however, this doesn’t mean that individual accounts cannot be hacked.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

They don’t give you a Rolex, it’s the latest WhatsApp scam

Phishing campaigns are usually distributed by a wide variety of media. Email is usually the most common, but we also find attacks that are distributed over closer networks such as WhatsApp. Now, a new attack tells you that you have the opportunity to get a free Rolex watch, but it is phishing on WhatsApp.
Internetthurrott.com

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla Partner on Browser Extensions

The makers of the world’s most popular web browsers are teaming up to improve the security and usability of browser extensions. “With multiple browsers adopting a broadly compatible model for extensions in the last few years, the WebExtensions Community Group (WECG) is excited to explore how browser vendors and other interested parties can work together to advance a common browser extension platform,” the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) announced. “Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla are initiating this community group, and we welcome other browser makers, extension developers, and interested parties to join this effort.”
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

The Benefits of Working With an Ethical Hacker | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

With cybersecurity attacks on the rise, companies must explore new ways to stay one step ahead of threat actors. IDG Research Services found that 78% of IT leaders are not confident in their companies’ security postures, which lead 91% of organizations to increase cybersecurity funding for 2021. As part of this increased focus, many companies are turning to ethical hacker groups to help prevent future attacks. In addition, more open-source developer tools are now on the market. This has made it easier for companies to work with ethical hackers, more so with bug bounty programs.
Internetsignalscv.com

Social Packages Review – Easily Get Popular on Social Media

Everyone is searching for fame in one way or the other. In today’s world, everyone wants to get popular on social media platforms, be it a celebrity, an influencer, a brand, a page or any normal living human. Social media has emerged as a stairway to the popularity that can take you from 0 to 100, really quickly. With the increasing competition, gaining importance can be a difficult task. You need to be in the limelight before the competitors have taken over, so for this, you need an edge over your competitors.
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

SBI lists most common Phishing Scams in India – Check DOs and DON’Ts | #phishing | #scams

Zeenews.india.com understands that your privacy is important to you and we are committed for being transparent about the technologies we use. This cookie policy explains how and why cookies and other similar technologies may be stored on and accessed from your device when you use or visit zeenews.india.com websites that posts a link to this Policy (collectively, “the sites”). This cookie policy should be read together with our Privacy Policy.
Internetstateofpress.com

Top 45 Social Media Trends in June

The June 2021 social media trends tend toward offering consumers new ways to connect and interact with each other through online platforms. Many popular online personalities use these platforms as lucrative branding and marketing opportunities to further their reach. Content creators and their fans benefit from social media innovations as new and revamped spaces are created for different communities.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

University of Minnesota researchers fail to understand consent | #linux | #linuxsecurity

You’d think with all the recent discussion about consent, researchers would more carefully observe ethical boundaries. Yet, a group of researchers from the University of Minnesota not only crossed the line but ran across it, screaming defiantly the whole way. In response, the Linux Foundation, which is the core of the open-source community, took the unprecedented step of banning the entire University of Minnesota from contributing to the Linux kernel.
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Apple security: Sophisticated Mac malware targets developers | #macos | #macsecurity

Trojan bundles zero-day trickery to pwn Xcode software projects. Security researchers have identified a sophisticated strain of Apple Mac malware that targets software developers. XCSSET macOS malware, discovered in the wild by security researchers at Trend Micro, infects Xcode software development projects. “Malicious code is injected into local Xcode projects...
Computersnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Nasty Mac malware can steal your passwords and credit cards — what to do | #macos | #macsecurity

Cybercriminals are corrupting Mac applications at the source, poisoning otherwise benign open-source projects with malware that contains two previously unseen zero-day exploits. When you run the infected apps, they may direct you to dangerous websites, change the addresses on your cryptocurrency wallets, take screenshots of what you’re looking at or...
Technologynationalcybersecuritynews.today

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and Mozilla are collaboratively deciding to work on consistent model for browser plugins / Digital Information World | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

It is quite challenging to create and manage browser add-ons that is supposed to support several. Although other browsers namely Firefox, Edge, and Opera have already introduce browser extension on Chrome’s API. Besides this, every bowser individually incorporates new functionalities and not necessarily adopt Google API’s updates. Nevertheless, several browsers...