Earliest known war driven by climate change, researchers say

Biodiversity isn’t just about the number of species – it’s also about genetic diversity within a species. Having a diverse range of genes allows species to adapt to a changing world, and the differences between populations can tell us a lot about a species’ history. Cook’s Petrel Pterodroma cookii (Vulnerable) is a small seabird that breeds only in New Zealand. Formerly widespread, its range has contracted dramatically with the growth of human populations, and the bird now breeds on just two offshore islands at opposite ends of New Zealand: Codfish Island and Little Barrier Island. A new study used DNA sequencing to confirm that the two populations are separate subspecies that historically occupied different areas of the mainland – and should be treated as such. From now on, any translocations to the South Island should be sourced from Codfish Island, and future translocations to the North Island should continue to be sourced from Little Barrier Island only.