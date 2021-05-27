Cancel
Science

Earliest known war driven by climate change, researchers say

By CNN Newsource
 11 days ago

The 61 human skeletons unearthed in the Nile Valley in the 1960s in what is now Sudan have long been regarded as the earliest evidence of organized warfare between humans. The remains uncovered at Jebel Sahaba, which are more than 13,000 years old, show injuries sustained as a result of brutal and intense violence — mainly puncture wounds from weapons such as spears and arrows.

Senior takes note of climate change

I would like to thank Chris McAdamis and Alexandra Masci for their letters, as well as for the work they do. As a senior citizen who spent 50 years as a registered Republican from 1970 to 2020, I appreciate their perspectives and analyses. Let me first say, I was blessed...
Overtourism and climate change walk into a bar...

"Too soon?" That's what comedians ask when a punchline that hinges on a recent morbid event falls flat. The comedian has misjudged the audience's receptiveness to the topic within a certain context. Similarly, I'm wondering about how the book "Overtourism: Lessons for a Better Future" (Island Press, 2021) will be...
The Tragedy of Climate Change

Ow terrible it is to know when, in the end, knowing gains you nothing,” laments the blind prophet Tiresias in Sophocles’ Oedipus the King. Oedipus had summoned him to reveal the source of the pestilence and ecological disaster ravaging Thebes. But Tiresias knew that the king would reject the truth. Today’s climate scientists and epidemiologists can relate.
Some Eukaryotes Thriving With Climate Change

Woods Hole, MA — May 27, 2021 — With the expansion of oxygen-depleted waters in the oceans due to climate change, some species of foraminifera (forams, a type of protist or single-celled eukaryote) that thrive in those conditions could be big winners, biologically speaking. A new paper that examines two...
Global Action To Prevent Climate Change

The famous “12 years to stop global warming” notion refers to what it would take to stay below 1.5C warming, because below that level we can avoid major outcomes from climate change. That means getting close to net zero by 2030, which is absolutely not going to happen. Failing that the next goal is to stay below 2C warming. For that we likely need to get to net zero by 2050. That is possible, but will be extremely difficult.
Latest research: petrels divided, vultures pushed together by climate change

Biodiversity isn’t just about the number of species – it’s also about genetic diversity within a species. Having a diverse range of genes allows species to adapt to a changing world, and the differences between populations can tell us a lot about a species’ history. Cook’s Petrel Pterodroma cookii (Vulnerable) is a small seabird that breeds only in New Zealand. Formerly widespread, its range has contracted dramatically with the growth of human populations, and the bird now breeds on just two offshore islands at opposite ends of New Zealand: Codfish Island and Little Barrier Island. A new study used DNA sequencing to confirm that the two populations are separate subspecies that historically occupied different areas of the mainland – and should be treated as such. From now on, any translocations to the South Island should be sourced from Codfish Island, and future translocations to the North Island should continue to be sourced from Little Barrier Island only.
Nuclear war, climate change and international terrorism just ‘scare stories’ says Boris

The threat of nuclear war, terrorism and climate change are all just stupid scare stories Boris Johnson has revealed today. With revelations emerging today that the original global pandemic was dismissed by Boris Johnson as nothing more than a crock of utter shit, further comments from the Prime Minister have now revealed serious reservations about the validity of a number of other issues.
The Impact of Clouds on Climate Change

Reducing the effects of climate change to our planet is considered by many to be one of the greatest scientific challenges of this generation. Climate change can influence ocean acidity, sea level and temperature, the frequency of extreme weather events, and more. However, due to many variables and factors that are difficult to analyze, current climate models vary in their projections on the severity of how the planet will be impacted in the years to come.
Virginia Tech Research Explores Climate Change and the Future of Food in Nepal

When you think of Nepal, you might imagine people climbing Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain above sea level. However, people aren’t the only ones scaling the vast and varied elevations of the Southeast Asian country—so are invasive weeds. Recent research from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)-funded Feed...
Editorial misrepresented facts on climate change

This is in response to Kevin Killough’s editorial regarding climate change on May 6. There are a number of issues but I will focus on his use of the 2018 IPCC “Special Report on Global Warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius.”. The main theme of his piece is that climate activists...
Stepped platforms in Mesopotamia were the oldest known war memorial

An earthen mound in what is now Syria may be the oldest known war memorial in the world, constructed before 2300 BC. The remains of foot soldiers and charioteers were buried in distinct clusters in a monument made of piled-up soil. However, it is not clear if they belonged to the winning or losing side, or what the conflict was about.
Livestock and Climate Change

With all the grave concerns about pending disasters resulting from global climate change, I was surprised to read the cover story about “Farming for the Future.” Slipping “holistic” livestock-raising into a list of credibly beneficial land use plans is disingenuous. By far, raising livestock is the most significant manmade contributor to global climate change. Scientists around the world agree, and credible sources have attested to this fact. Denying these scientists’ findings is like betting against the house; the casino always wins.
Plant competition during climate change

How plants cope with stress factors has already been broadly researched. Yet what happens when a plant is confronted with two stressors simultaneously? A research team working with Simon Haberstroh and Prof. Dr. Christiane Werner of the Chair of Ecosystem Physiology at the Institute of Forest Sciences and Natural Resources (UNR) of the University of Freiburg is investigating this. Together with colleagues from the Forest Research Center of the School of Agriculture of the University of Lisbon in Portugal and the Institute of Meteorology and Climate Research at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology - KIT, they have published their findings in the specialist journal "New Phytologist."
Climate change threatening iconic British species says WWF | Climate News

The future of some of the UK’s most treasured species including puffins, bluebells and bumblebees is dependent on the outcome of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. That’s according to a new report by the leading conservation organisation WWF. Called Feeling the Heat, it identifies 12 species worldwide whose habitats are already being badly impacted by climate change.
Genes Show Which Animals Will Adapt to Climate Change

Habitat loss is currently the biggest reason for modern extinctions. But with climate change, we're bound to see even more extremes — like massive wildfires and wildly fluctuating temperatures. As things are expected to worsen, researchers are trying to figure out which species are resilient enough to survive or adapt...
OVERDUE CLIMATE CHANGE PLANNING ADJUSTMENT

By Dennis Roberts Planet earth is not getting the climate change results planned or paid for and the needed changes are not complex. The science now is far better than the planning and that should be changed as soon as possible. I do not see a single country with a well designed and implemented climate change plan. The primary problem with current company, state, country, or global climate change plans is..
Petrifying Climate Change

A new method for combatting climate change feels like a bit of modern-day alchemy: scientists have figured out how to take carbon dioxide out of the ocean and turn it into harmless rock. For every tonne of carbon dioxide we pump into the air, roughly a quarter of it gets...